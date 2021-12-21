Philippines newcomer Dito hits 5 million users

Dito Telecommunity launched commercially with much fanfare in March 2021, finally fulfilling the Philippine government’s desire for a third mobile player to enter the market. Prior to its launch, Dito said it would invest $6 billion in the rollout of its upcoming network, pledging to target a 30% market share in the near future. By August…

Dito Telecommunity launched commercially with much fanfare in March 2021, finally fulfilling the Philippine government’s desire for a third mobile player to enter the market. Prior to its launch, Dito said it would invest $6 billion in the rollout of its upcoming network, pledging to target a 30% market share in the near future.

By August, Dito claimed to have reached two million subscribers, with their network covering around 200 cities nationwide.

Now, just nine months from the company’s commercial launch, Dito says it has reached five million users, with services now available in over 500 locations.

“As of December 18, Dito has hit 5 million subscribers just nine months after our commercial launch and have earned more than P2 billion (~$40 million) in revenues from our prepaid services,” said Adel Tamano, Dito’s chief administrative officer.

Dito notes that it has rolled out 22,000km of fibre and constructed 4,100 towers since its launch, aiming to add a further 400 towers and thus cover 50% of the country’s population by the end of the year.

Dito is obligated to cover 84% of the Philippines’ population by 2026.

Naturally, acquiring five million subscribers in under a year is a huge achievement. However, it should not be forgotten just how much of an uphill battle Dito has in this market, with its far better-established rivals Globe and Smart both recording over 70 million subscribers each back in 2020.

In related news, France Castro, leader of the opposition in the Philippine House of Representatives, has recently spoke out against the US Federal Communications Commission’s ban on China Telecom’s operations in the US, suggesting that such measures will limit Filipinos’ ability to contact friends and family while abroad.

This could be especially true for Dito, who notably said in 2020 that China Telecom would be its international connectivity provider.

But while Castro surely has legitimate concerns about Filipino international roaming capabilities following the China Telecom ruling, we should also remember that Dito is 40% owned by China Telecom, hence Dito may feel the effects of the licence redaction a little more intensely.

