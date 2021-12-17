Standardised framework agreements ease 5G deployment in Germany

An agreement signed between 1 & 1 Versatel and BUGLAS, the German Fiber Optic Association, will enable around 70 local operators to participate in 5G expansion in Germany.



The large number of local, municipal and regional network operators in Germany makes it challenging for cellular network operators to establish agreements to connect 5G cell towers with fibre optic cables, so a standardised framework agreement reduces the effort involved in establishing collaboration between organisations.



Dr. Sören Trebst, CEO of 1 & 1 Versatel, emphasised the importance of cooperation on the way to nationwide digitisation of Germany, and that open access platforms and other forms of cooperation must be strengthened and promoted. The agreement signed with BUGLAS supported this approach.



He said "Together, in future, we will use synergies with member companies to create 5G antennas in even more cities, to be connected with fibre optics. "



BUGLAS managing director Wolfgang Heer highlighted that the agreement would enable quick and sustainable roll-out of 5G cellular infrastructure without overbuilding existing fibre optic infrastructure.



