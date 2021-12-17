Verizon completes public cloud triple with Google Cloud deal

Throughout much of the telecoms world, there is a major debate surrounding the shift to public or private cloud. Those that choose to pursue the public cloud typically then have a choice between the three major cloud players – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud – with other players like Oracle…

Throughout much of the telecoms world, there is a major debate surrounding the shift to public or private cloud. Those that choose to pursue the public cloud typically then have a choice between the three major cloud players – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud – with other players like Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, and IBM still considerably smaller in scope.

Not so for Verizon, however, who has now announced a new partnership with Google Cloud, meaning they are now signed up to collaborate with all three major cloud players.

Verizon first partnered with AWS in 2018 and the following year announced they would use the company’s Wavelength cloud platform to boost their 5G network edge computing capabilities. This, in turn, should help facilitate the development of various low-latency applications, such as extended reality, autonomous vehicles, and the IoT.

The next year, in October 2020, Verizon announced that it had also partnered with Microsoft for similar purposes.

Now, with its new deal with Google Cloud, Verizon has completed the triple crown, engaging with all three of the world’s largest cloud platforms.

Much like the previous deals with AWS and Azure, this deal covers Google’s roughly equivalent Google Distributed Cloud Edge service, bringing computing and storage services closer to the applications at network edge. The press release talks of enabling real-time enterprise applications, “like autonomous mobile robots, intelligent logistics and factory automation”.

“By bringing intelligence from data centers to the network edge, Verizon 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge will allow customers to build new cross-industry edge solutions, unlock new revenue models, and transform the next generation of customer experiences – from AI-driven in-store operations to live inventory management on the factory floor, the possibilities span multiple industries,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

As part of the deal, Verizon will make use of the Google Cloud services as part of the proof-of-concept 5G Smart Factory project it is working on with Ericsson. The first use case will reportedly involve Verizon’s Sensor Intelligence solution, which will see cameras attached to mobile robots scan packages and take inventory at the factory, providing real-time analytics and logistical information.