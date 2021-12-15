Asia Communication Award Winners 2021

Celebrating a decade since its initial launch back in 2011, this year’s ACAs saw the competition continue to go from strength to strength, drawing forth innovation and excellence from all corners of the Asian telecoms market. With over 125 entrants from dozens of countries, this year’s competition was the largest yet, with companies big and small vying to impress the panel of expert judges. In total, 23 Awards were up for grabs this year, many of which have a long and prestigious history within the competition…

Celebrating a decade since its initial launch back in 2011, this year’s ACAs saw the competition continue to go from strength to strength, drawing forth innovation and excellence from all corners of the Asian telecoms market. With over 125 entrants from dozens of countries, this year’s competition was the largest yet, with companies big and small vying to impress the panel of expert judges.

In total, 23 Awards were up for grabs this year, many of which have a long and prestigious history within the competition. However, it was newer categories like the Social Contribution Award and the Crisis Response Award that drew some of the most exciting entries, showing the increasing prominence of environmental, social, and corporate governance measures within the industry and highlighting the telecoms sector’s ability to help build a better world for all of us.

As always, Total Telecom would like to extend a huge thank you to our panel of judges for lending their time and expertise throughout this process.

Finally, thank you to the event’s title sponsor, CloudSense, for making this event possible.

The ACA 2021 Winners

• 5G Deployment Award

Ericsson – Singtel’s 5G Standalone

• 5G Technology Initiative

Netcracker - RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) Technology

• Best Enterprise Business Service

China Mobile International

• Best Payment Initiative

Dialog Axiata - MyDialog app

• Best SME Service

Globe Business - Saludo SME campaign

• CEO of the Year

Amer Sunna – CEO of Asiacell





• Cloud Technology Initiative

Netcracker – Cloud BSS

• Crisis Response Award

AsiaCell - Bardarash Camp Reconnect with The World

• Cyber Security Award

Singtel - Trustwave Managed Detection & Response

• Digital Transformation Project of the Year

Huawei - 5G+MEC Fully Connected Smart Factory

• Innovation Award: Operator

Globe Business – Solutions from Shawn

• Innovation Award: Vendor

Nokia – Digital Assistant

• Most Innovative IoT Solution

Tata Communications – MOVE platform

• Network Automation Award

Console Connect by PCCW Global

• Network Transformation Initiative

Huawei - Single Voice Core

• NFV Innovation Award

Huawei - Cloud Native Telco Cloud

• Operator of the Year

China Mobile International

• OSS / BSS Project of the Year

Netcracker - Digital BSS/OSS

• Satellite Operator of the Year

Singtel

• Smart City Project of the Year

Indosat Ooredoo

• The Customer Experience Award

Telenor Digital – Millom platform

• The Social Contribution Award

Smart Communications – FarmSmart advocacy

• Wholesale Operator of the Year

Tata Communications

A huge congratulations to all of this year's winners. The ACAs will return in 2022, celebrating the very best that Asian telecoms innovation has to offer. We hope to see you all there.

For more information about the ACAs and how to participate, please visit our website or contact Rob Chambers at rob.chambers@totaltele.com

Missed the ceremony? Catch the ACA Ceremony on demand here