Startup Stories: tales from the show floor

At Connected Britain in September the Startup Zone was sponsored by Huawei in conjunction with Cambridge Wireless. The team from The Tech Podcast were onsite throughout the event and produced two episodes, talking to some of the exciting startups attending - some of the startups are users of the Cambridge Wireless 5G Testbed.



In episode one we hear from:



EXTEND ROBOTICS who develop cloud-based human-robot interface software for non robotic experts who showcased a mobile rover at the event



IOT SOLUTIONS GROUP who are working with local authorities to revolutionise their use of IT



BEAM CONNECTIVITY who are developing the connected vehicle as a service



Whilst in episode 2 we meet



CAMNEXUS-IOT who are taking care of the environment, with remote monitoring and predictive analytics



