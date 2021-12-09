Colt expands UK metro network with CityFibre partnership

Colt Technology Services has partnered with CityFibre to expand the reach of its metro network to eight new cities in the UK. The partnership will see Colt gain presence in Bristol, Leeds, Slough, Bracknell, Reading, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, and Glasgow…

Colt Technology Services has partnered with CityFibre to expand the reach of its metro network to eight new cities in the UK. The partnership will see Colt gain presence in Bristol, Leeds, Slough, Bracknell, Reading, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.

By partnering with CityFibre, Colt will be able to use an access model to connect commercial buildings as on net locations which support fully managed Colt services. The expanded reach of Colt’s metro network will also mean that its customers can benefit from full ‘on-demand’ capabilities in these new locations.

The Colt IQ network comprises 29,000 on net buildings and over 900 data centres in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Commenting on the partnership, Robin Farnan, EVP Operations and Engineering at Colt said, “As a company, we are focused on improving both our reach and costs across the UK. Working with CityFibre to enhance our metro offering, customers can now connect from a building in Edinburgh or Glasgow to New York or Tokyo, entirely on Colt’s IQ Network, drawing on our world class on demand capability. Being able to deliver that kind of global service really puts us in a very strong position to help customers work and grow internationally.”

CityFibre’s Head of Wholesale, Andrew Wilson added, “With CityFibre’s Full Fibre network rapidly scaling to reach 8 million premises by 2025, our city networks unlock the potential for Colt to create its own differentiated value and a world-class network experience. The opportunity for customers within the UK, and Edinburgh and Glasgow particularly, is exciting and we’re thrilled to be working with Colt on driving this global ambition for the UK.”

To keep up to date with the latest trends and developments in the UK connectivity market, join us in London on 20th and 21st September for Connected Britain 2022. Click here to find out how to join the UK’s leading connectivity event.