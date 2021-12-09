Moscow is Russia’s 5G hub

A statement issued today by the Moscow Department of Information Technologies flags that about half of all 5G pilot projects in Russia this year have taken place in Moscow.



In October 2020 a 5G Demo Center launched in the city with a focus on solving city problems – a first for Russia. The Demo Center [sic] is accessible to tech companies, startups, research institutes and universities with a focus on testing urban solutions, with a focus on 5G for transport, medicine, urban safety and education.



Amongst the most successful trial is a Building Information Modeling (BIM) project which as of last month is testing visualisation and modelling in real time on a construction site.



Other project successes include creation of a multifunctional complex for drones based on computer vision algorithms and a wireless optical communication solution using free-space optical communication (FSO) with a laser used instead of radio frequencies for data transmission, whilst in September a 5G medical training space was created at the city’s massive Botkin Hospital where 70,000 operations are completed every year.



Aleksander Grobadko, the Deputy Head of the Moscow Department of Information Technologies says:

“5G is one of the priorities for technological development in Moscow. Existing pilot projects show how 5G can help Muscovites make traffic safer, solve complex production problems and conduct remote medical consultations. But before introducing such solutions on a metropolitan scale, you need to make sure of their effectiveness. Therefore, since 2019, around 30 pilot sites for 5G testing have been opened in Moscow, 5 Demo centers are operating and industrial 5G test sites are being created, the first of which is being deployed on the basis of Botkin Hospital."