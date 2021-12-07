Crosslake goes CrossChannel with new system launch

CrossChannel is a next generation, high-capacity system with 96 fibre pairs supporting over 2,400 Tbps of capacity. The network spans 550km, 149km of which is submarine. The system is the first to be installed between the UK and France in over 20 years…

CrossChannel is a next generation, high-capacity system with 96 fibre pairs supporting over 2,400 Tbps of capacity. The network spans 550km, 149km of which is submarine. The system is the first to be installed between the UK and France in over 20 years.

Diversity was a key driver behind this project which has been designed to be physically diverse of existing fibre infrastructure. The system’s shorter length also reduces the risk of outages and lowers operating costs as fewer amplification sites are required.

CrossChannel directly connects Equinix LD4 in Slough with Interxion PAR3 and Equinix PA7 in Paris, with extensions to additional points-of-presence in both locations. Following its launch, Crosslake Fibre’s new system is now the lowest latency fibre connection between these two hubs, delivering connectivity in less than 5.5 milliseconds round trip delay.

Crosslake Fibre has selected Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme to help meet its capacity demands and improve the network’s resiliency. Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan with Liquid Spectrum’s Channel Margin Gauge app will also be deployed to allocate and scale capacity in real time (from 600 Gbps to 800 Gbps) to adapt to changing customer requirements.