Meet the Asian telecom superstars! #ACA21

Launched by Total Telecom in 2012 the Asia Communication Awards are the region's leading platform for recognising innovation and excellence amongst communication service providers, suppliers and other participants based in the Asia region or with product offerings specifically serving the region.



For 2021 we totally reimagined the categories and enhanced the judging panel to ensure these are the only awards you want to win in Asia. This resulted in a record number of entries from more than 50 organisations spread across countries including Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam as well as from South Asia and Oceania.



The winners and finalists are determined by the assessment of a panel of expert judges that includes: Michael Ang, the President of The Association of the Telecommunications Industry of Singapore (ATiS), Roy Chua of AvidThink, Robert Fox from Foxcom, Dustin Kehoe of GlobalData, May-Ann Lim representing the Asia Cloud Computing Association, Dr Thavisak Manodham from Laos Ministry of Post and Telecommunication, Shiv Putcha. the Founder & Principal Analyst of Mandala Insights, Allan Rasmussen of Yozzo, Amy Saunders the Editor of Satellite Evolution Group, Dion Teo from Analysys Mason, Girish Trivedi, Co Founder of Monk Consulting, and Hugh Ujhazy from IDC. Plus of course, our own editor, Harry Baldock!



For this years awards, we are grateful to have the support of CloudSense who facilitate operators providing a better customer experience while improving business performance.



Winners of this years awards will be named at the virtual awards ceremony on the 14 December 2021 at 6pm SGT. You and your colleagues are very welcome to join us - please register for free HERE



THE SHORTLIST



5G Deployment Award

5G MOCN - Starhub Ltd

China Unicom 5GtoB One Cloud – China Unicom & Huawei

Rakuten Mobile for 5G Open RAN on Kubernetes

Singtel 5G Standalone - powered by Ericsson



5G Technology Initiative

Ericsson's 5G leadership & innovation in Australia

Huawei 5G VPN

Netcracker RAN Intelligent Controller

Robin.io

Singtel 5G



Best Enterprise Business Service

China Mobile International

Huawei Premium OTN Private Line Solution

Robi Axiata Limited- Smart City Implementation

Singtel Liquid-X™

Telstra in partnership with Cradlepoint and Ericsson



Best SME Service (Operator)

5G Shared Private Network of China Mobile Zhejiang & Huawei

du Small Business

Globe Business: Saludo SMEs 2021 – Tuloy Tayo!

Gorilla Mobile

Hello Mobile Office - StarHub Ltd



Cloud Technology Initiative (Vendor)

Cisco

Ericsson

Netcracker

Robin.io

Vonage



Crisis Response Award

Asiacell - Bardarash Camp Reconnect with The World

Comviva Technologies - mobiquity

Ericsson responding to COVID-19 in India

Globe Business: Saludo SMEs 2021

Kacific Broadband Satellites

PLDT Enterprise Smart Tracker

StarHub Cares



Digital Transformation Project of the Year

Bharti Airtel

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co

Netcracker Technology

StarHub



Innovation Award: Operator

Cellcard Playgame

Globe Business - Solutions from Shawn

Gorilla Mobile

Console Connect by PCCW Global

PLDT Global Corporation

StarHub - Go Ahead App



Innovation Award: Vendor

Cisco Systems Acacia

Expereo - Accelerated Cloud Services

Huawei Optical Cross Connect (OXC) Solution

Nokia Digital Assistant

Tejas Networks GPON



Most Innovation IoT Solution

Airtel’s IoT Platform

Bridge Alliance’s managed IoT solution

Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform

smartfren.BUSINESS

Tata Communications MOVE



Network Automation Award

Amdocs

Cisco Systems

CITIC Telecom CPC

Ericsson & Airtel

Huawei Technologies

Netcracker Technology

Console Connect by PCCW Global



Network Transformation Initiative

Cisco

DYXNet

Ericsson

Huawei



NFV Innovation Award

Enea 5G Microcore

Ericsson

Huawei



Operator of the Year

China Mobile

Rakuten Mobile

PLDT Inc.



OSS / BSS Project of the Year

Ericsson

Netcracker

Sterlite Technologies



Satellite Operator of the Year

Kacific Broadband Satellites

Singtel Satellite



Smart City Project of the Year

China Mobile and Huawei

Indosat Ooredoo



The Customer Experience Award

China Broadband Communications

Dialog Axiata

Digiserve by Telkom Indonesia

Globe Teleservices

Huawei Home FTTR (Fiber to the Room) Solution

Telenor Digital



The Social Contribution Award

Globe Business

Ooredoo Myanmar

Smart Communications



Wholesale Operator of the Year

China Mobile International

Globe Teleservices

PCCW Global

Tata Communications



In addition winners will be announced for Best Payment Initiative, CEO of the Year and the Cyber Security Award, although no shortlist is being published.



To be among the first to discover the winners, make sure you register to attend the ceremony