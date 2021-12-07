Meet the Asian telecom superstars! #ACA21

Launched by Total Telecom in 2012 the Asia Communication Awards are the region's leading platform for recognising innovation and excellence amongst communication service providers, suppliers and other participants based in the Asia region or with product offerings specifically serving the region.
For 2021 we totally reimagined the categories and enhanced the judging panel to ensure these are the only awards you want to win in Asia. This resulted in a record number of entries from more than 50 organisations spread across countries including Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam as well as from South Asia and Oceania…
The winners and finalists are determined by the assessment of a panel of expert judges that includes: Michael Ang, the President of The Association of the Telecommunications Industry of Singapore (ATiS), Roy Chua of AvidThink, Robert Fox from Foxcom, Dustin Kehoe of GlobalData, May-Ann Lim representing the Asia Cloud Computing Association, Dr Thavisak Manodham from Laos Ministry of Post and Telecommunication, Shiv Putcha. the Founder & Principal Analyst of Mandala Insights, Allan Rasmussen of Yozzo, Amy Saunders the Editor of Satellite Evolution Group, Dion Teo from Analysys Mason, Girish Trivedi, Co Founder of Monk Consulting, and Hugh Ujhazy from IDC. Plus of course, our own editor, Harry Baldock!
For this years awards, we are grateful to have the support of CloudSense who facilitate operators providing a better customer experience while improving business performance.
Winners of this years awards will be named at the virtual awards ceremony on the 14 December 2021 at 6pm SGT. You and your colleagues are very welcome to join us - please register for free HERE
THE SHORTLIST
5G Deployment Award
5G MOCN - Starhub Ltd
China Unicom 5GtoB One Cloud – China Unicom & Huawei
Rakuten Mobile for 5G Open RAN on Kubernetes
Singtel 5G Standalone - powered by Ericsson
5G Technology Initiative
Ericsson's 5G leadership & innovation in Australia
Huawei 5G VPN
Netcracker RAN Intelligent Controller
Robin.io
Singtel 5G
Best Enterprise Business Service
China Mobile International
Huawei Premium OTN Private Line Solution
Robi Axiata Limited- Smart City Implementation
Singtel Liquid-X™
Telstra in partnership with Cradlepoint and Ericsson
Best SME Service (Operator)
5G Shared Private Network of China Mobile Zhejiang & Huawei
du Small Business
Globe Business: Saludo SMEs 2021 – Tuloy Tayo!
Gorilla Mobile
Hello Mobile Office - StarHub Ltd
Cloud Technology Initiative (Vendor)
Cisco
Ericsson
Netcracker
Robin.io
Vonage
Crisis Response Award
Asiacell - Bardarash Camp Reconnect with The World
Comviva Technologies - mobiquity
Ericsson responding to COVID-19 in India
Globe Business: Saludo SMEs 2021
Kacific Broadband Satellites
PLDT Enterprise Smart Tracker
StarHub Cares
Digital Transformation Project of the Year
Bharti Airtel
Ericsson
Huawei Technologies Co
Netcracker Technology
StarHub
Innovation Award: Operator
Cellcard Playgame
Globe Business - Solutions from Shawn
Gorilla Mobile
Console Connect by PCCW Global
PLDT Global Corporation
StarHub - Go Ahead App
Innovation Award: Vendor
Cisco Systems Acacia
Expereo - Accelerated Cloud Services
Huawei Optical Cross Connect (OXC) Solution
Nokia Digital Assistant
Tejas Networks GPON
Most Innovation IoT Solution
Airtel’s IoT Platform
Bridge Alliance’s managed IoT solution
Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform
smartfren.BUSINESS
Tata Communications MOVE
Network Automation Award
Amdocs
Cisco Systems
CITIC Telecom CPC
Ericsson & Airtel
Huawei Technologies
Netcracker Technology
Console Connect by PCCW Global
Network Transformation Initiative
Cisco
DYXNet
Ericsson
Huawei
NFV Innovation Award
Enea 5G Microcore
Ericsson
Huawei
Operator of the Year
China Mobile
Rakuten Mobile
PLDT Inc.
OSS / BSS Project of the Year
Ericsson
Netcracker
Sterlite Technologies
Satellite Operator of the Year
Kacific Broadband Satellites
Singtel Satellite
Smart City Project of the Year
China Mobile and Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo
The Customer Experience Award
China Broadband Communications
Dialog Axiata
Digiserve by Telkom Indonesia
Globe Teleservices
Huawei Home FTTR (Fiber to the Room) Solution
Telenor Digital
The Social Contribution Award
Globe Business
Ooredoo Myanmar
Smart Communications
Wholesale Operator of the Year
China Mobile International
Globe Teleservices
PCCW Global
Tata Communications
In addition winners will be announced for Best Payment Initiative, CEO of the Year and the Cyber Security Award, although no shortlist is being published.
