Next steps for Neos Networks as it completes major step of network expansion plan

Neos Networks, one of the UK’s leading business connectivity providers, today confirmed it has completed a major stage of its ambitious Project Edge network expansion programme.

Today’s announcement will see the company reach a full fibre footprint of more than 34,000km before the end of the year, an achievement that will help underpin the UK Government’s target for full fibre, gigabit connectivity to 85% of UK premises by 2025.

The company’s Project Edge network expansion programme is also designed to help facilitate the roll-out of a new wave of advanced 5G services for Three UK’s mobile network.

Colin Sempill, CEO of Neos Networks, hailed the company’s achievement of hitting the unbundling target but said there would be no let-up in its expansion plans.

“We’ve hit our 2021 target slightly ahead of schedule and that represents a great leap forward for our company and our vision to be the premier supplier of B2B focused infrastructure in the UK. But it cannot stop there, and Project Edge will continue to reach out to help UK businesses access full fibre, high-speed, high-capacity connectivity on their doorsteps.

“During 2022 I would expect the number of unbundled BT exchanges to continue to climb towards 700, and we will also look to target last-mile fibre connectivity in key regional business hubs,” he added.

In the last year, Neos confirmed that it had unbundled more than 300 BT exchanges in order to hit its target, despite the complexities and challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and periods of national lockdown. The company’s substantial UK network is well-known for the quality and reliability of its services, designed to improve and enhance connectivity for its business customers—including wholesalers, network operators, AltNets, and ISPs, as well as a wide range of public sector organisations and enterprises.

All the unbundled exchanges will be available via the company’s LIVEQUOTE portal which provides prospective customers with a quoting, ordering and price comparison service matching its own network against leading third-party offerings.

Neos provides its services to businesses directly or through its network of resellers and partners. The company’s wholesale offering provides extremely price-competitive fibre, ethernet, optical and internet services, with a promise of quicker delivery, greatly improved speeds and significantly higher capacity guarantees compared to existing suppliers.

Neos Networks was formerly a division of the national energy provider SSE. It has built a strong reputation for its nationwide, high-capacity fibre network, and has focussed solely on serving businesses, public sector organisations, and critical national infrastructure providers with essential, reliable, connectivity for more than 20 years.

