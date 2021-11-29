Monday, 29 November 2021

Gubitosi gone as TIM mulls KKR $12bn bid

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Monday 29 November 21

Telecom Italia (TIM)’s CEO Luigi Gubitosi stepped down from the role this weekend, potentially clearing the way for KKR’s takeover of the Italian incumbent

TIM has announced the resignation of Luigi Gubitosi resign as the company’s CEO and general manager, though he retains his position on the board of directors.  Gubitosi, who become CEO in 2018, has had a turbulent time at the company, failing to deliver the financial turnaround that he initially promised and seeing the company lower its guidance until 2023 last month. Vivendi…

TIM has announced the resignation of Luigi Gubitosi resign as the company’s CEO and general manager, though he retains his position on the board of directors. 

Gubitosi, who become CEO in 2018, has had a turbulent time at the company, failing to deliver the financial turnaround that he initially promised and seeing the company lower its guidance until 2023 last month.

Vivendi, TIM’s largest single shareholder, was notably disgruntled by this poor financial showing and began pushing for Gubitosi’s removal.

Last week, however, the situation grew far more complicated, with private equity firm KKR presenting TIM with a mammoth €10.8 billion takeover bid

With the company mulling over how to proceed, Gubitosi sent a letter to the board on Thursday, ahead of its extraordinary meeting on Friday, saying that he would gladly step down if it expedited the board’s response. 

Gubitosi himself already has something of a relationship with KKR, having overseen their investment of €1.8 billion in TIM’s ‘last mile’ fibre network, FiberCop, last year, for which the company received a 37.5% stake. 

As a result of this offer, TIM’s board accepted his resignation on Friday, replacing him with head of TIM Brasil, Pietro Labriola, who will take on the role of general manager. The role of CEO appears to remain vacant for now.

But despite Gubitosi standing down, the future of TIM in the wake of the KKR bid remains unclear. The Italian government, which owns around 10% in TIM via state investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, also has so-called ‘golden powers’ to veto takeover bids by foreign company’s when they relate to critical national infrastructure. 

The government has notably said that its decision whether to use these powers or not will depend on KKR’s plans for the network.

In addition, major shareholder Vivendi seems unconvinced by the bid, suggesting that the price offered by KKR is simply too low.

If KKR does succeed in their takeover effort, the future of TIM will likely involve spinning off the company’s fixed line network, a move which has become increasingly commonplace for pass telecoms infrastructure in recent years across Europe and beyond.

In fact, KKR had initially bid for the Netherlands’ KPN earlier in the year for much the same reason, though this offer was ultimately rejected. 

Ultimately, it would appear that TIM’s board are still deep in discussion regarding the bid, which, if it goes ahead, would be the largest private equity buy out in European history. With Gubitosi gone, though still on the board, the situation remains no less mired in complexity.

 

Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscriber to receive Total Telecom's daily newsletter here

 

Also in the news: 
Vodafone combining solar and wind for self-powered mobile masts
Orange CEO Stephane Richard steps down following conviction
UK ISP group takes on the telecom skills shortage

 

 

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry