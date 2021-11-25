Thursday, 25 November 2021

EllaLink and Equinix deliver first subsea cable between Europe & Latin America

Kerry Merritt, Total Telecom
Thursday 25 November 21

EllaLink and Equinix have announced that the first high-capacity submarine cable system between Europe and Latin America is now fully operational. 

The cable, delivered by EllaLink, connects to Equinix’s International Business Exchange data centres in São Paolo, Lisbon, and Madrid. According to EllaLink, the new system offers a 50% increase in network performance and reduces latency between these locations compared to the routes that had previously transited through North America.
 
Diego Matas, COO at EllaLink, commented: “Offering one-hop connections between Latin America and Europe with a 60ms latency is a game changer from a transatlantic latency perspective. During these last months, EllaLink continued working directly with Equinix in order to secure carrier-neutral connections from our PoP locations in Equinix's data centres and we are now enabling our customers to directly access the rich ecosystems of networks, clouds, and financial and IT service providers that Equinix hosts."
 
Jim Poole, Equinix’s Vice President of Business Development added: “More data is being produced and processed today than ever before—and almost every byte of data that moves over the internet touches a subsea cable. As a result, organizations require access to high-capacity, low-latency networks capable of connecting them to data centres across oceans with the highest levels of reliability. This is where Equinix plays a critical role and offers a huge advantage to customers. Any user of a subsea cable network that lands inside one of our global data centre termination points has instant, low-latency access to a host of industry ecosystems inside Equinix."
 
