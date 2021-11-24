CityFibre launches first six ‘super core’ sites on route to creating digital infrastructure for 8 million premises in the UK

The projects initial 800 Gb/s wavelength ring serves 23 cities and towns and connects six ‘super core’ sites in Leicester, Peterborough Cambridge, Northampton, Milton Keynes and London two further rings to be added by the end of 2021.



By the end of 2023, CityFibre intend to add an additional 90 locations to the network which once complete, will connect CityFibre’s own fibre exchanges and ring-based access networks to leading third party datacentres and points of interconnect. The network will be enabled by Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme programmable 800G coherent optics, 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) and Manage, Control, Plan (MCP) intelligent domain controller.



Ciena’s Vice President and General Manager, International, Jamie Jefferies said “CityFibre have been tremendous to work with and our shared determination has allowed for us to move from design to delivery of this 800Gbps network in record time.”



This latest investment from CityFibre forms part of a £4 billion programme aimed at supporting the high-quality, efficient delivery of broadband, Ethernet and IP services, including scaling the new National Access product.



David Tomalin, Group Chief Technology Officer at CityFibre, said: “This investment will create a superior, physically diverse network alternative, whilst raising the service experience bar for our industry.”



“Its automation capability will enable additional rapid network restoration in the event of fibre or hardware failure, plus greater flexibility to grow capacity, balance, and re-programme our network based on the evolving needs of our customers.”