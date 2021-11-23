Startup Stories: How an award winning startup is making construction safer

Tell us about your start up

PLINX is a safety system designed to make construction sites safer. The system protects construction workers and employers by restricting access based on role and purpose to areas of hazardous activity. We create reliable and easy to deploy network infrastructure that connects people, plant and places without reliance on third parties. We deliver this data to you to positively Affect the safety, security and quality, delivering global projects, with greater certainty.



What is your USP, how do you stand out from your competition?

We aim to simplifying things. PLINX is building on its existing connectivity solution by providing end-to-end 5G connectivity for the construction sector. We provide 5g networks that are:

• Rugged

• Flexible

• Private

• Secure.

• Cost Effective



What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

The telecoms industry are partners for us as we look to develop an end-to-end solution for the construction industry. We look to telecoms companies to deliver the large scale infrastructure roll outs of 5g, whilst we focus on the network in a box solution to be able to provide construction sites with timely data.



How have you got to your current stage of development

As a small business, we have benefited greatly from various incubators and accellorators. BetaDen based in Malvern started us off on our journey, and HS2 Innovation, 5PRING Constructech and Intelligent Infrastructure have helped us continue on our product roadmap and our commercial proposition.



Over the past 2 year some of our successes include:

• Winner of the HS2 Innovation Challenge Award in 2020

• Winner of the Highways UK Intelligent Infrastructure Challenge

• Successfully deployed around 4,500 devices across the UK and Internationally.

• Successful Partnership Programme across Europe

• Successful trials across major infrastructure projects in the UK and Internationally



Why did you establish the business?

As a surfer living in the U.K. Tommy understands how quickly a situation can go from good to bad if you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time, particularly if you are alone without a method of calling for help. Tommy started PLINX back in 2016 to address this, keeping his friends and family keep safe whilst out at sea. Over time, the business develped and found that the same technology could have a much greater impact on the construction industry.

From a tool to keep Tommy and his family safe, to one that keeps construction workers and their families protected, PLINX has developed and will continue to do so. We will never forget the intended purpose, but the future is to make a difference to the construction industry globally by protecting people, places and plant.



We are inspired by a number of sports people, innovators and businesspeople. There are too many to list!



Our mission is to transform how the construction industry manages its workforces. Improving safety, security, and efficiency without compromising user data.



What does the future hold for your business

We want to be at the heart of the connected construction site; building our presence alongside outer digital construction disruptors and creating a better environment for construction companies to develop.



Based: Malvern, UK

Employees: 12

Founder: Tommy Williams

URL: plinx.io/



Total Telecom now hosts startup zones at many of our events in the UK and overseas. To discover the opportunities and if you qualify, email info@totaltele.com