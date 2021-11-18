Cloud security specialist Lacework raises $1.3 Billion at $8.3 billion valuation

Lacework, the data-driven security platform for the cloud, today announced it has raised $1.3 billion in growth funding at a valuation of $8.3 billion. With this capital, which is the largest funding round in security industry history, Lacework will continue to invest in rapidly scaling its business globally, building on recent momentum of more than 3x year-over-year revenue growth, a 3.5x year-over…

Lacework, the data-driven security platform for the cloud, today announced it has raised $1.3 billion in growth funding at a valuation of $8.3 billion. With this capital, which is the largest funding round in security industry history, Lacework will continue to invest in rapidly scaling its business globally, building on recent momentum of more than 3x year-over-year revenue growth, a 3.5x year-over-year increase in new customers, including LogicMonitor, Hypergiant, Sprinklr, and more than 3x year-over-year employee growth worldwide.

This Series D round was led by existing investors Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, and Tiger Global Management with participation from new investors including Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Durable Capital, Franklin Templeton, General Catalyst, and XN. Coatue, Dragoneer, Liberty Global Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, all existing investors, also participated.

The founding thesis of Lacework is that cloud security is fundamentally a data problem. Solving this problem – brought on by the enormous scale, evolving technologies, adaptive infrastructure, and constant change of cloud environments – requires rethinking the traditional approach to security. The Lacework Cloud Security Platform is the only technology that integrates security natively from code to run time and is fueled by Polygraph®, a data-first patented machine-learning engine that delivers less noise, lower risk, and higher ROI. Only Lacework empowers customers with the automation to see and understand cloud changes at scale without requiring manual intervention by security teams, leading to safer innovation at higher velocity.

Lacework will use this funding to extend its lead in the cloud security market by fueling product innovation that expands the company’s total addressable market and pursuing additional strategic acquisitions, like the recently announced Soluble transaction. The addition of Soluble enhances the capabilities of the Lacework Cloud Security Platform to further enable organizations to integrate security practices earlier in their software delivery process. The company will also scale go-to-market strategies, growing the Lacework workforce and the company’s presence globally to better serve customers.

The ecosystem surrounding Lacework, including IaC, CI/CD, and workflow integrations such as Kubernetes, Terraform, and Jira, strong and growing alliances with partners like Snowflake, New Relic, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure and growing channel partnerships with companies including Presidio, EVOTEK, Guidepoint, GlobalDots, and Katana1 are continuing to drive outsized momentum. Today partners influence more than 60 percent of the company’s new business and are helping to scale go-to-market at an ever-increasing pace.





