Cellnex signs on to build 5G private network in Basingstoke

The council's vision is to create a comprehensive 5G ecosystem focused on commercialisation where businesses can access 5G connectivity to develop, trial, and bring new products, services, and applications to market. The project is supported by the Enterprise M3 Local Enterprise Partnership and the University of Surrey 5G Innovation Centre. Cellnex UK will build a 5G private network providing indoor and outdoor connectivity in Basing View, which is home to over 100 companies mainly from the professional and financial services

Cellnex UK will build a 5G private network providing indoor and outdoor connectivity in Basing View, which is home to over 100 companies mainly from the professional and financial services, digital tech, cybersecurity and life sciences sectors. The project will also support a 5G Living Lab, where industry partners can showcase technology expertise and foster innovation by providing a range of use cases, including smart city and Internet of Things applications, immersive retail and leisure, AR and VR, mobility and transport and digital health. Through its strong focus on commercialisation and business engagement, the project will also support innovative start-ups and businesses, helping to develop further 5G innovation and capabilities.

"I am delighted that Cellnex UK has been given the opportunity to support Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council's vision of a fully connected business community in Basing View," said David Crawford, Managing Director, Cellnex UK. "Cellnex UK, through its Edzcom business, has deployed over 35 private networks across Europe, including ports, airports, mines, manufacturing plants, refineries and is the ideal partner to deliver Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council plans for economic growth and digital innovation in the area."

Leader of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council Cllr Ken Rhatigan said: “5G technology is going to transform the way we all live our lives and deliver significant benefits for our borough’s businesses and encourage more businesses to come and grow here. I am delighted that we have been able to continue our strong track record of partnership with the private sector to attract significant investment to ensure our borough remains a great place to live and work and cement our reputation as a top tech town. We look forward to working with Cellnex and Enterprise M3 to bring our 5G vision to reality.”

Kathy Slack, Chief Executive of Enterprise M3 Local Enterprise Partnership said: “I’m thrilled to see the 5G Living Lab come to fruition with funding from Enterprise M3 LEP, bringing a step-change in digital infrastructure to business in Basingstoke. We’ve all had experience of using innovative new digital systems during the pandemic and this new ultra-fast network will enable more businesses in Basing View to build, test, demonstrate and ultimately commercialise new, innovative products, further enhancing Basingstoke’s thriving high-tech economy.”

Private Networks address many of the pain points associated with both public cellular and WiFi networks. They offer dedicated coverage with capacity scaled to meet specific needs and locations. Additionally, they provide secure, seamless and guaranteed voice and data coverage where and when needed to ensure continuity of business-critical operations and are designed to meet demanding business requirements.

Connectivity has become a defining feature of the modern economy, reflected in the increasing investment in linking communities, economies and countries and promoting growth and productivity. The mobile industry and Cellnex UK have critical roles to play, particularly as we emerge from the global pandemic, in ensuring and maintaining connectivity for businesses, citizens and the wider community.

