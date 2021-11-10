Connected Italy returns next week – what’s in store?

The Italian telco market is arguably one of the most interesting and dynamic in Europe. Next week’s Connected Italy conference will seek to explore the unique political, regulatory and investment context which is underpinning the roll-out of the country's next generation broadband networks…

The Italian telco market is arguably one of the most interesting and dynamic in Europe. Next week’s Connected Italy conference will seek to explore the unique political, regulatory and investment context which is underpinning the roll-out of the country's next generation broadband networks.

The two-day virtual conference will feature 30 speakers who are the shaping the future of the Italian connectivity market. Not only can you watch the sessions from the comfort of your own screen, but even better – it’s free for everyone to watch!

The event will kick off on 16th October with a keynote session on “Strategies for a fully connected Italy” with speakers including Carlo Filangieri, Chief Executive Officer of FiberCop, Marco Petracca, Cabinet Officer at the Ministry of Digital Transition & Technological Innovation, Amerigo Garofano, VP Telecom EMEA for Sitetracker and Eleonora Fratesi, President of Infratel.

Other agenda highlights for day 1 include an investment-focused session featuring speakers from HSBC and the European Investment Bank and a panel on “Optimising the regulatory environment” with Open Fiber, Fastweb, EOLO, Italian regulator AGCOM and trade association ASSTEL all sharing their insights.

The focus on 17th October will shift to delivering Italy’s 5G future and will explore the progress of 5G deployment as well as the exciting use cases that 5G is enabling across industry and cities.

Leaders from across the telco and public sector will come together for a panel on the impact of 5G on smart city development. Hear from Linkem, the City of Turin, the City of Milan and the Tuscany Region as they discuss how next-generation connectivity is enabling tangible benefits for citizens and businesses.

The evolution of industrial connectivity and the integral role of 5G for Industry 4.0 will also feature on the agenda with speakers from Nokia Italy, TIM and Assembly Research delving deeper into the subject.