IBM spins off digital transformation services as a separate business

The ringing of the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange marked the start of Kyndryl existence as a separate business to IBM and the journey for what claims to be the world’s largest independent IT infrastructure services provider.



Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl's chairman and chief executive officer said they were addressing the large and growing need for digital transformation services, and they anticipated the market growing to more than $500 billion by 2024.



Kyndryl will employ 90,000 professionals worldwide and serve more than 4,000 global customers, including 75% of the Fortune 100. Sectors include telecommunications, retail, airline, financial services, and automotive companies.



Kyndryl focuses on forming partnerships with technology organizations and cloud hyperscalers to deliver solutions in areas such as AI, 5G, edge computing, hybrid cloud, and security.



President UK & Ireland, Tosca Colangeli, said "As you would expect from a true services company, at the core of our business is our people and we are looking forward to helping our customers unlock new possibilities enabled by our local talent. We are confident that Kyndryl will remain essential to fuelling innovation, growth and progress for our customers.”