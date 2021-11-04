Hawaiki announces new subsea project in the Pacific Region

The Hawaiki Nui cable will span approximately 22,000km and will connect three major hubs in the Pacific Region: Singapore in South-East Asia, Sydney in Australasia, and Los Angeles in North America. Landings are also planned in Indonesia and New Zealand…

The Hawaiki Nui cable will span approximately 22,000km and will connect three major hubs in the Pacific Region: Singapore in South-East Asia, Sydney in Australasia, and Los Angeles in North America. Landings are also planned in Indonesia and New Zealand.

Construction is due to begin in 2022 and the cable is expected to be ready for service by 2025.

The Hawaiki Nui cable, which translates to ‘The Great Hawaiki’ in Polynesian, will have a design capacity of 240 Tbps and will leverage spatial division multiplexing (SDM) technology.

“Coupled with the existing Hawaiki Cable, Hawaiki Nui will significantly expand our subsea network and offer unparalleled connectivity and redundancy to customers operating in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Remi Galasso, Founder and Executive Chairman of Hawaiki

Hawaiki has selected Moratelindo , one of the largest telecommunications infrastructure providers in Indonesia, as its Indonesian landing party partner. The agreement will see Moratelindo play a key role in the system’s design and deployment as well as having responsibility for acquiring the necessary permits and authorisations in Indonesia.

Galumbang Menak, President Director of Moratelindo, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Hawaiki and participate in the development of the Hawaiki Nui cable project. This new submarine cable system will provide an alternative low latency route for international connectivity to and from Indonesia and reduce the country’s dependence on existing connections going through Singapore”.