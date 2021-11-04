Firing on all cylinders - Virgin Media O2 release results for first full quarter as a joint business

Commenting on the first 150 days as a combined company Virgin Media O2 CEO, Lutz Schüler, said “We have real commercial momentum with the launch of new converged bundles, sustained network rollout and subscriber gains across fixed and mobile. We remain firmly on-track to achieve our synergy target by mid-2026.”



The highlight of the period is of course the launch of VOLT, the first joint mobile and fixed product, but a confident outlook for the newly formed joint company also saw success in a number of other areas.



This included investment of £1.4bn of capital YTD in network infrastructure and customer experience as the company sought to develop their connectivity footprint across more of the UK. This translated into a sixth consecutive quarter of growth in both Project Lightning areas and the existing footprint. The average speed across the company’s broadband base was 202Mbps at the end of Q3, four times the UK national average of 50Mbps.



Virgin Media O2 claim to be the UK’s largest gigabit speed provider with gigabit broadband rollout reaching 12.8 million premises and 5G services available in 210 towns and cities.



