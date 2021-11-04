Thursday, 04 November 2021

PIA Innovation – A key enabler in accelerating fibre rollouts in the UK

Posted by Total Telecom
Emtelle explains their role in assisting UK Altnets in their PIA duct deployment as the fibre rollout race accelerates.

Blocked ducts, congestion within access chambers and dealing with legacy cable systems are the most common drawbacks Altnets have to face whilst deploying apparatus in a 3rd parties’ network. It shouldn’t have to be that way any longer as we see more innovative products coming into the market from the likes of Emtelle where Altnets can deploy their networks when they need the fibre rather than spend all their capital upfront…

At our recent Connected Britain 2021, we welcomed back Emtelleas our Gold Sponsor where David Parsons, Sales Director UK & Ireland and Craig Jones, UK Telecoms Business Development Manager shared their expertise in a number for key sessions around network build efficiencies and the future of connectivity in the property sector. 
 
During the event, we were delighted to speak with Simon Wade, Sales Manager, to get his views on how Emtelle is helping Alnets overcome their PIA duct deployment challenges to speed up fibre rollouts across the UK.
 
To hear the interview in full, please click on the video below:
 

 

ABOUT EMTELLE

Emtelle, the global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable, and ducted network solutions is at the forefront of the fibre-to-the-X industry, having assisted all the key players with quality & reliable fibre & duct solutions for deployments worldwide.    With operations in UK, Germany and Denmark, as well as sales offices in The Netherlands, Sweden, Eastern Europe & Malaysia, Emtelle serves over 100 countries globally to multiple sectors including telecommunications and power. Emtelle?s experience is unrivalled, proven by the company?s continuous innovation and growth of the well-renowned solutions that continue to be deployed in networks globally. 

For more information, visit Emtelle at www.emtelle.com

 

