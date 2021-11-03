CityFibre celebrates passing 1 million UK homes with full fibre

CityFibre’s full fibre rollout has reached a new milestone today with the announcement that its network now covers over 1 million UK homes. The announcement marks an important landmark in CityFibre’s £4 billion nationwide investment which is aimed at reaching up to 8 million homes by 2025…

Residents living in properties served by CityFibre’s network can now order services through one of the 30 Internet Service Provider partners working with CityFibre.

In addition to its ambitious full fibre rollout programme, CityFibre is also in discussions with the UK government about opportunities to support BDUK’s Project Gigabit programme aimed at bringing full fibre to the UK’s rural areas.

Greg Mesch, Chief Executive of CityFibre celebrated the achievement saying: “This is a significant milestone on our path to reaching 8 million premises and we are already the largest provider of Full Fibre lines in more than 25 towns and cities. The quality of the network we are building has already attracted some of the country’s biggest ISPs while we are also seeing the emergence of new and exciting brands offering even more options for consumers.”

The milestone was also welcomed by Julia Lopez, Minister for Media, Data and Digital Infrastructure, who said: “A huge congratulations to everyone at CityFibre for their efforts to reach this impressive milestone in our national mission to level up the UK with much faster broadband.

“In government we are driving competition and speeding up rollout. Our £5 billion Project Gigabit will help providers like CityFibre bring the incredible benefits of next-generation connectivity to people in hard-to-reach areas.”