The future of digital transformation for telcos in a platform centric economy

Despite the huge challenges of the global pandemic, some of the biggest transformation projects happening across the globe were signed in 2020. The telco industry has responded remarkably indeed, as operators continue to adapt, collaborate and move into a more partner centric business model.

SVP Strategy, Ari Banerjee were on a number thought provoking panel discussions with key customers, Vodafone and Virgin Media 02 where challenges around complex transformation programmes, edge computing, collaboration in a partner centric ecosystem were discussed. At our recent Total Telecom Congress 2021 , we welcomed back Netcracker Technology as our key Diamond Sponsor wherewere on a number thought provoking panel discussions with key customers, Vodafone and Virgin Media 02 where challenges around complex transformation programmes, edge computing, collaboration in a partner centric ecosystem were discussed.

During the event, we spoke with Ari to discuss how Netcracker is enabling operators to perform more efficiently and consistently in a platform centric economy. Collaboration and harnessing of innovation were some of the key themes mentioned as vital aspects in helping operators creating a monetisation strategy that much more innovative on demand and delivering a consistent digital customer engagement.

To hear the interview in full, please click on the video below:

ABOUT NETCRACKER TECHNOLOGY

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe.

Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit Netcracker at https://www.netcracker.com