Major advance in satellite connectivity revolutionises quality of service and experience

Field tests conducted at SES’s Manassas, Virginia teleport have demonstrated how satellite connectivity could genuinely deliver better connectivity on land, in the air and at sea for both civil and defense communications. This could be vital in ensuring availability of critical defense communications infrastructure and delivering highly reliable multiple broadband connections.



The trial utilises the UK's Isotropic Systems multi-link antenna to establish multiple simultaneous, full-performance link connections with SES satellites – linking to a geostationary (GEO) satellite while simultaneously connected with an O3b satellite in medium earth orbit (MEO).



In an industry first the trial showcased how satellite end-users could combine the best attributes of all available networks achieving superior network uptime and application performance.



Steve Collar, CEO of SES said “The success of these multi-orbit antenna trials opens the door to a new level of multi-orbit service delivery, as we integrate our geostationary satellites with our second-generation low-latency, high-throughput O3b mPOWER system to provide seamless services for our customers,”



Mike Rudd, Head of Telecommunications Strategy at the UK Space Agency, said: “This is a significant breakthrough that will put UK technology developed by Isotropic Systems at the heart of meeting the unprecedented demand for global connectivity. It’s a great example of the innovation found within the UK’s growing space sector and has been made possible by our leading investments in telecommunications research through the European Space Agency.”