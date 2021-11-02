How telcos can derive more value from its connected infrastructure data whilst competing with big tech companies.

At this year’s Total Telecom Congress 2021, Tirath Virdee, Director of Artificial Intelligence at Capita, led a compelling CxO Panel discussion alongside speakers, Jacob Groote, EVP 5G at KPN, Ros Singleton, Chair at UK5G and Amy Cameron, Principal Analyst at STL Partners on capturing revenue in an era of technological disruption of 5G and IoT.

During the event, we were delighted to catch up with Tirath to discuss how telcos need to reimagine the possibilities of data to create better business value propositions. With big tech companies having monopoly over information, Tirath shared his views on why and how telcos need to focus more on the possibilities of data related to its connected infrastructure to derive full value.

To watch the interview in full, please click on the video below: