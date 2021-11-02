Building a simplified, intelligent and open campus private network

With the wider adoption of 5G networks, new products and new business models in the B2B field continuously emerge, aiming to meet the diverse and personalized requirements of industry users.



ZTE NodeEngine solution, a base-station-built-in MEC solution , is exactly designed to address this need. It aims to provide cost-efficient and multi-function 5G private network construction solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, so that they can enjoy the bonus brought by 5G and further meet the real user requirements of "available to use", "good to use" and "flexible to use".



"Available to use" means that the construction of private network needs to be simplified as much as possible, so that small and medium-sized enterprises, who account for the largest share of B2B applications can also build private networks quickly and economically.



"Good to use" means that the industry private network needs to meet the requirements of diversified terminals, services and quality. It should not only provide rich network functions, but also intelligently match the needs of users.



"Flexible to use" is because 5G industry applications emerge one after another, and multi-dimensional integration is the fundamental trend of B2B network development. This requires that the private network should have the ability to be open to the outside world to flexibly match the scalable business needs.



To achieve the goals of "available to use", "good to use" and "flexible to use", the private network solution must be supported by a strong architecture. ZTE have conducted in-depth research on industry developments and have deployment experience of the NodeEngine 1.0 solution with local traffic offloading as the core. ZTE proposed the "1+N+ ∞" innovation capability incubation concept in the NodeEngine 2.0 version.



"1 + N + ∞" innovative concept

"1" represents a single board. Only one single board is needed to build a 5G private network through the sink of computing power, so that the data can be limited within the park. At the same time, multiple NodeEngines can be integrated to form a computing resource pool to realize the elastic expansion of computing power, so as to support higher performance and larger-scale private network applications.



"N" means that NodeEngine can provide n-dimensional services. Using the experience of NodeEngine1.0, NodeEngine2.0 realizes the all-round improvement of service capabilities, such as the dynamic closed-loop guarantee of service quality through the complete process of intelligent identification, intelligent scheduling, intelligent scheduling and real-time SLA monitoring. Through the integration of positioning technology, the positioning accuracy is improved from meter level to sub meter level. Through the introduction of outdoor edge computing gateway products, the application scenario of low delay video service is further expanded to work in areas with a less advantageous environment, such as ports and mines.



"∞" means that the NodeEngine can support unlimited application scenarios. Through computing resources opening, NodeEngine 2.0 can support the on-demand deployment of third-party APP applications; through network policy opening, business level policies can be customized on demand; through the opening of service capabilities such as positioning, the application scene can be expanded on demand. Via the above open methods, NodeEngine 2.0 can realize the integration of cloud, network and service, and provide all-round services for various application scenarios.



Thanks to the leading design of "1 + N + ∞", and in addition to the basic capabilities such as "no data out of the park", "multi-type terminal access", "accurate network capability", "self-service" and "cost-efficiency", NodeEngine2.0 realizes the "simplification" of network engineering opening, service signing and networking, "intelligent" network connection guarantee and "opening" of the wireless network capability, then the diversified and personalized demands of customers have been fully met.



So far, NodeEngine has been applied in more than ten industries and across over 70 projects, including Smart Mines, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Entertainment, Smart Livelihood and Smart Medical Care. It has helped customers build industry private networks quickly and reliably in various scenarios, and achieve good deployment results. It is believed that the wider application of the NodeEngine 2.0 solution will further accelerate the pace of digital transformation of the whole industry, so as to provide better services for multiple industries.