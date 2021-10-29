Fibre rollouts: Collaborate to accelerate

At this year's Connected Britian event, Bryan McIver, CEO at Vitruvi, led a compelling panel discussion alongside speakers from Giganet and FibrePeople on the importance of a solid end…

At this year's Connected Britian event, Bryan McIver, CEO at Vitruvi, led a compelling panel discussion alongside speakers from Giganet and FibrePeople on the importance of a solid end-to-end digital construction management platform when scaling fibre rollouts. Meanwhile, Vitruvi's VP of Sales, Justin Reid, delivered an engaging presentation on “Managed Your Deployments While Overcoming Construction’s Dirty Little Secrets”.

During the event, Total Telecom caught up with Bryan to discuss the most significant challenge facing the broadband deployment space today and how his team is responding to this opportunity in the UK. Bryan further shares key learnings from success stories in the UK and the broader global market where collaboration from all stakeholders in the value chain is vital in accelerating rollouts.

To watch the interview in full, please click on the video below:

