Hispasat partners Eutelsat for Iberian broadband

Today, Hispasat, the satellite unit of Red Eléctrica Group, has announced that is has agreed to buy wholesale capacity on Eutelsat’s increasingly popular Konnect satellite. This deal makes Hispasat the exclusive operator and distributor of Konnect’s broadband capacity in Spain and Portugal.

As part of the deal. Hispasat will combine its own existing capacity with that purchased on the Konnect satellite, giving Iberian telcos and ISPs the option of delivering speeds of 100 Mbps to customers in remote locations, as well as helping to bolster their mobile backhaul.

The multi-year deal is effective immediately and includes clauses for potential extensions, to be decided at a later date.

“Satellite technology has evolved and permits Internet access at 100 Mbps immediately from any location, no matter how inaccessible it is. That’s why we have entered into this partnership with Eutelsat to complement our current capacity,” explained Hispasat CEO Miguel Ángel Panduro.

The financial details of the deal itself were not announced.

Eutelsat’s Konnect satellite, which it launched back in January 2020, has become hugely popular in recent months. With a total capacity of 75 Gbps and offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps, numerous Tier 1 operators have been partnering with Eutelsat to enhance their network customers and deliver services to hard-to-reach places.

In the last two years, Eutelsat has signed deals with Orange In France and TIM in Italy for capacity in their respective markets, as well as a recent distribution deal with Deutsche Telekom earlier this month. As a result, Eutelsat’s Konnect satellite now has significant coverage deals across five of Europe’s largest markets.

“Coming after wholesale agreements covering France and Italy, and a distribution deal for Germany, this latest commitment by a satellite operator to cover the territories of Spain and Portugal confirms the relevance of powerful, cost-efficient next generation geostationary satellites as an immediate solution to the ubiquitous deployment of reliable, high-speed broadband,” said Eutelsat’s CEO Rodolphe Belmer.

