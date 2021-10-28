Drummers, drinks and deserving winners #WCA21
By Rob Chambers, Total Telecom
Wednesday 27 October 21
Last night saw the return of a physical gathering for the 23rd annual World Communication Awards. Hundreds of telecom executives gathered in London to see the industries most innovative and successful companies and individuals rewarded.
The impressive turnout was presided over by broadcaster, journalist and political commentator Ayesha Hazarika and whilst the pandemic still made it's presence felt at such a global event, we were delighted to welcome participants from as far afield as Indonesia, Korea and the United States of America.
Winners in nineteen categories were announced, including COLT's Keri Gilder, picking up the trophy as CEO of the Year from Phil Siveter CEO UK &…
The evening kicked off at the end of day 1 of Total Telecom Congress with networking drinks sponsored by Telia Carrier before the attendees followed the amazing LED drummers, Box 9 Drumline through for the awards presentation.
Of course, whilst it is great to win - every company and individual on the shortlist deserves praise for their amazing contribution to the industry, especially with so many showcasing work relating to the pandemic.
MEET OUR WINNERS AND FINALISTS
THE 5G IMPLEMENTATION AWARD
WINNER: KT Corporation – The Amazing 5G
Huawei Technologies World’s biggest 5G SA Core commercial network
JIO PLATFORMS
NTT
Telstra Corporation & Ericsson
B2B SERVICE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: KT's AI Smart Space
China Mobile Zhejiang & Huawei 5G Shared Private Network
Deutsche Telekom Global Business SD-WAN
Orange Business Services - Cyberfiltre
PCCW Global’s Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection Platform
Singtel Liquid-X
BEST DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME
WINNER: Swisscom’s Omni channel digital transformation with Accenture
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and SARP Group
Haier, China Mobile and Huawei – 5G Smart Factory
Orange Romania – YOXO
Sparkle
Telstra Corporation & Ericsson
WINDTRE D Factor - Digital Transformation Programme
BEST NETWORK TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE
WINNER: Airtel & Ericsson
CITIC Telecom CPC (CPC) TrueCONNECT Hybrid with AI
DriveNets Network Cloud
Indosat Ooredoo and Ericsson
KT's 5G Converged & Integrated Core
Turkcell Voice Network Transformation
Zain 5G Network Evolution with Huawei
THE ACCESS INNOVATION AWARD
WINNER: Intel and Cohere
Curvalux and Globe Telecom
Huawei DQ ODN
Huawei Home FTTR (Fiber to the Room)
KT's GiGA Wi
Saudi Telecom Company (stc) Open Access
THE CLOUD NATIVE AWARD
WINNER: Turkcell and Red Hat
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei
JIO PLATFORMS
Telenor and Red Hat
Viettel vCloud
THE IOT INNOVATION AWARD
WINNER: Aptilo IoT Connectivity Control Service
Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform
PCCW Global and Amber Group
Semtech LoRa Platform
Tata Communications
Telia Global IoT Connectivity
THE PLATFORM AWARD
WINNER: PCCW Global - Console Connect
KORE ConnectivityPro
Smart Communications - GigaLife App
SONOC - Programmable APIs
THE SMART CITIES AWARD
WINNER: Viettel's Smart City model
China Telecom Global
KT Corporation – A New Alternative for Smart Cities
ZARIOT secured SIMs
THE BEYOND CONNECTIVITY AWARD
WINNER: KORE Remote Patient Monitoring
Airtel Uganda and Comviva - Airtel Money Uganda [HC]
Netgem TV & smart WiFi
PLDT Global Corporation – Free Bee
VOO
CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AWARD
WINNER: Sparkle
Colt Technology Services
Global Connect
Orange Romania
Tata Communications [HC]
Telia Carrier
Telstra and Salesforce
THE SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD
WINNER: Ncell Axiata Nepal
Avaroa Cable - Connecting and transforming one of the remotest nations on earth
Indosat Ooredoo - IDCamp
Orange Group - A Little Help
PLDT and Smart #NoLearnerLeftBehind
Polycab India
CRISIS RESPONSE AWARD
WINNER: Ncell Axiata Limited
Airtel Uganda and Comviva
Amdocs
Content Guru
Ooredoo
Openreach
BEST OPERATOR IN AN EMERGING MARKET
WINNER: Orange
Indosat Ooredoo
Ooredoo Myanmar [HC]
PLDT
Viettel Group
BEST WHOLESALE OPERATOR
WINNER: Orange International Carrier
Colt Technology Services
NTT
Sparkle
Telia Carrier
Telin
OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Colt Technology Services
Digicel
Gamma
Hyperoptic
Ooredoo
Star Telecom Company [HC]
PEOPLE & CULTURE AWARD
WINNER: PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin)
Hyperoptic
TalkTalk Business
WOMEN IN TELECOMS AWARD
WINNER: Elisabetta Romano – Sparkle
Ayesha Al Shoily – Ooredoo Oman
Dr. Silke Holtmanns – AdaptiveMobile Security [HC]
Katrina Luna-Abelarde – Smart Communications
Mary O’Neill – Nokia
Nadejda Papaernaia – AB Handshake Corporation
Regina Donato Dahlström – GlobalConnect
CEO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Keri Gilder – Colt Technology Services
Ahmad Al-Neama – Indosat Ooredoo
Charlie Vogt – DZS
Sukardi Silalahi – Telin
Thank you to all of this years sponsors: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, Netcracker, Nokia, and Telia Carrier
