Thursday, 28 October 2021

Drummers, drinks and deserving winners #WCA21

By Rob Chambers, Total Telecom
Wednesday 27 October 21

Last night saw the return of a physical gathering for the 23rd annual World Communication Awards. Hundreds of telecom executives gathered in London to see the industries most innovative and successful companies and individuals rewarded. The impressive turnout was presided over by broadcaster, journalist and political commentator Ayesha Hazarika and whilst the pandemic still made it's presence felt at such a global event, we were delighted to welcome participants from as far afield as Indonesia, Korea and the United States of America. Winners in nineteen categories were announced, including COLT's Keri Gilder, picking up the trophy as CEO of the Year from Phil Siveter CEO UK &…

Last night saw the return of a physical gathering for the 23rd annual World Communication Awards. Hundreds of telecom executives gathered in London to see the industries most innovative and successful companies and individuals rewarded.

The impressive turnout was presided over by broadcaster, journalist and political commentator Ayesha Hazarika and whilst the pandemic still made it's presence felt at such a global event, we were delighted to welcome participants from as far afield as Indonesia, Korea and the United States of America.

Winners in nineteen categories were announced, including COLT's Keri Gilder, picking up the trophy as CEO of the Year from Phil Siveter CEO UK & I at sponsor Nokia.

The evening kicked off at the end of day 1 of Total Telecom Congress with networking drinks sponsored by Telia Carrier before the attendees followed the amazing LED drummers, Box 9 Drumline through for the awards presentation.

Of course, whilst it is great to win - every company and individual on the shortlist deserves praise for their amazing contribution to the industry, especially with so many showcasing work relating to the pandemic.

MEET OUR WINNERS AND FINALISTS

THE 5G IMPLEMENTATION AWARD
WINNER: KT Corporation – The Amazing 5G
Huawei Technologies World’s biggest 5G SA Core commercial network
JIO PLATFORMS
NTT
Telstra Corporation & Ericsson

B2B SERVICE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: KT's AI Smart Space
China Mobile Zhejiang & Huawei 5G Shared Private Network
Deutsche Telekom Global Business SD-WAN
Orange Business Services - Cyberfiltre
PCCW Global’s Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection Platform
Singtel Liquid-X

BEST DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME
WINNER: Swisscom’s Omni channel digital transformation with Accenture
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and SARP Group
Haier, China Mobile and Huawei – 5G Smart Factory
Orange Romania – YOXO
Sparkle
Telstra Corporation & Ericsson
WINDTRE D Factor - Digital Transformation Programme

BEST NETWORK TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE
WINNER: Airtel & Ericsson
CITIC Telecom CPC (CPC) TrueCONNECT Hybrid with AI
DriveNets Network Cloud
Indosat Ooredoo and Ericsson
KT's 5G Converged & Integrated Core
Turkcell Voice Network Transformation
Zain 5G Network Evolution with Huawei

THE ACCESS INNOVATION AWARD
WINNER: Intel and Cohere
Curvalux and Globe Telecom
Huawei DQ ODN
Huawei Home FTTR (Fiber to the Room)
KT's GiGA Wi
Saudi Telecom Company (stc) Open Access

THE CLOUD NATIVE AWARD
WINNER: Turkcell and Red Hat
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei
JIO PLATFORMS
Telenor and Red Hat
Viettel vCloud

THE IOT INNOVATION AWARD
WINNER: Aptilo IoT Connectivity Control Service
Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform
PCCW Global and Amber Group
Semtech LoRa Platform
Tata Communications
Telia Global IoT Connectivity

THE PLATFORM AWARD
WINNER: PCCW Global - Console Connect
KORE ConnectivityPro
Smart Communications - GigaLife App
SONOC - Programmable APIs

THE SMART CITIES AWARD
WINNER: Viettel's Smart City model
China Telecom Global
KT Corporation – A New Alternative for Smart Cities
ZARIOT secured SIMs

THE BEYOND CONNECTIVITY AWARD
WINNER: KORE Remote Patient Monitoring
Airtel Uganda and Comviva - Airtel Money Uganda [HC]
Netgem TV & smart WiFi
PLDT Global Corporation – Free Bee
VOO

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AWARD
WINNER: Sparkle
Colt Technology Services
Global Connect
Orange Romania
Tata Communications [HC]
Telia Carrier
Telstra and Salesforce

THE SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD
WINNER: Ncell Axiata Nepal
Avaroa Cable - Connecting and transforming one of the remotest nations on earth
Indosat Ooredoo - IDCamp
Orange Group - A Little Help
PLDT and Smart #NoLearnerLeftBehind
Polycab India

CRISIS RESPONSE AWARD
WINNER: Ncell Axiata Limited
Airtel Uganda and Comviva
Amdocs
Content Guru
Ooredoo
Openreach

BEST OPERATOR IN AN EMERGING MARKET
WINNER: Orange
Indosat Ooredoo
Ooredoo Myanmar [HC]
PLDT
Viettel Group

BEST WHOLESALE OPERATOR
WINNER: Orange International Carrier
Colt Technology Services
NTT
Sparkle
Telia Carrier
Telin

OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Colt Technology Services
Digicel
Gamma
Hyperoptic
Ooredoo
Star Telecom Company [HC]

PEOPLE & CULTURE AWARD
WINNER: PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin)
Hyperoptic
TalkTalk Business

WOMEN IN TELECOMS AWARD
WINNER: Elisabetta Romano – Sparkle
Ayesha Al Shoily – Ooredoo Oman
Dr. Silke Holtmanns – AdaptiveMobile Security [HC]
Katrina Luna-Abelarde – Smart Communications
Mary O’Neill – Nokia
Nadejda Papaernaia – AB Handshake Corporation
Regina Donato Dahlström – GlobalConnect

CEO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Keri Gilder – Colt Technology Services
Ahmad Al-Neama – Indosat Ooredoo
Charlie Vogt – DZS
Sukardi Silalahi – Telin

Thank you to all of this years sponsors: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, Netcracker, Nokia, and Telia Carrier

WCA 2021

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry