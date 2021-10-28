Drummers, drinks and deserving winners #WCA21

Last night saw the return of a physical gathering for the 23rd annual World Communication Awards. Hundreds of telecom executives gathered in London to see the industries most innovative and successful companies and individuals rewarded. The impressive turnout was presided over by broadcaster, journalist and political commentator Ayesha Hazarika and whilst the pandemic still made it's presence felt at such a global event, we were delighted to welcome participants from as far afield as Indonesia, Korea and the United States of America. Winners in nineteen categories were announced, including COLT's Keri Gilder, picking up the trophy as CEO of the Year from Phil Siveter CEO UK &…

Last night saw the return of a physical gathering for the 23rd annual World Communication Awards. Hundreds of telecom executives gathered in London to see the industries most innovative and successful companies and individuals rewarded.



The impressive turnout was presided over by broadcaster, journalist and political commentator Ayesha Hazarika and whilst the pandemic still made it's presence felt at such a global event, we were delighted to welcome participants from as far afield as Indonesia, Korea and the United States of America.



Winners in nineteen categories were announced, including COLT's Keri Gilder, picking up the trophy as CEO of the Year from Phil Siveter CEO UK & I at sponsor Nokia.



The evening kicked off at the end of day 1 of Total Telecom Congress with networking drinks sponsored by Telia Carrier before the attendees followed the amazing LED drummers, Box 9 Drumline through for the awards presentation.



Of course, whilst it is great to win - every company and individual on the shortlist deserves praise for their amazing contribution to the industry, especially with so many showcasing work relating to the pandemic.



THE 5G IMPLEMENTATION AWARD

WINNER: KT Corporation – The Amazing 5G

Huawei Technologies World’s biggest 5G SA Core commercial network

JIO PLATFORMS

NTT

Telstra Corporation & Ericsson



B2B SERVICE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: KT's AI Smart Space

China Mobile Zhejiang & Huawei 5G Shared Private Network

Deutsche Telekom Global Business SD-WAN

Orange Business Services - Cyberfiltre

PCCW Global’s Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection Platform

Singtel Liquid-X



BEST DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME

WINNER: Swisscom’s Omni channel digital transformation with Accenture

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and SARP Group

Haier, China Mobile and Huawei – 5G Smart Factory

Orange Romania – YOXO

Sparkle

Telstra Corporation & Ericsson

WINDTRE D Factor - Digital Transformation Programme



BEST NETWORK TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE

WINNER: Airtel & Ericsson

CITIC Telecom CPC (CPC) TrueCONNECT Hybrid with AI

DriveNets Network Cloud

Indosat Ooredoo and Ericsson

KT's 5G Converged & Integrated Core

Turkcell Voice Network Transformation

Zain 5G Network Evolution with Huawei



THE ACCESS INNOVATION AWARD

WINNER: Intel and Cohere

Curvalux and Globe Telecom

Huawei DQ ODN

Huawei Home FTTR (Fiber to the Room)

KT's GiGA Wi

Saudi Telecom Company (stc) Open Access



THE CLOUD NATIVE AWARD

WINNER: Turkcell and Red Hat

China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei

JIO PLATFORMS

Telenor and Red Hat

Viettel vCloud



THE IOT INNOVATION AWARD

WINNER: Aptilo IoT Connectivity Control Service

Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform

PCCW Global and Amber Group

Semtech LoRa Platform

Tata Communications

Telia Global IoT Connectivity



THE PLATFORM AWARD

WINNER: PCCW Global - Console Connect

KORE ConnectivityPro

Smart Communications - GigaLife App

SONOC - Programmable APIs



THE SMART CITIES AWARD

WINNER: Viettel's Smart City model

China Telecom Global

KT Corporation – A New Alternative for Smart Cities

ZARIOT secured SIMs



THE BEYOND CONNECTIVITY AWARD

WINNER: KORE Remote Patient Monitoring

Airtel Uganda and Comviva - Airtel Money Uganda [HC]

Netgem TV & smart WiFi

PLDT Global Corporation – Free Bee

VOO



CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AWARD

WINNER: Sparkle

Colt Technology Services

Global Connect

Orange Romania

Tata Communications [HC]

Telia Carrier

Telstra and Salesforce



THE SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD

WINNER: Ncell Axiata Nepal

Avaroa Cable - Connecting and transforming one of the remotest nations on earth

Indosat Ooredoo - IDCamp

Orange Group - A Little Help

PLDT and Smart #NoLearnerLeftBehind

Polycab India



CRISIS RESPONSE AWARD

WINNER: Ncell Axiata Limited

Airtel Uganda and Comviva

Amdocs

Content Guru

Ooredoo

Openreach



BEST OPERATOR IN AN EMERGING MARKET

WINNER: Orange

Indosat Ooredoo

Ooredoo Myanmar [HC]

PLDT

Viettel Group



BEST WHOLESALE OPERATOR

WINNER: Orange International Carrier

Colt Technology Services

NTT

Sparkle

Telia Carrier

Telin



OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Colt Technology Services

Digicel

Gamma

Hyperoptic

Ooredoo

Star Telecom Company [HC]



PEOPLE & CULTURE AWARD

WINNER: PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin)

Hyperoptic

TalkTalk Business



WOMEN IN TELECOMS AWARD

WINNER: Elisabetta Romano – Sparkle

Ayesha Al Shoily – Ooredoo Oman

Dr. Silke Holtmanns – AdaptiveMobile Security [HC]

Katrina Luna-Abelarde – Smart Communications

Mary O’Neill – Nokia

Nadejda Papaernaia – AB Handshake Corporation

Regina Donato Dahlström – GlobalConnect



CEO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Keri Gilder – Colt Technology Services

Ahmad Al-Neama – Indosat Ooredoo

Charlie Vogt – DZS

Sukardi Silalahi – Telin



Thank you to all of this years sponsors: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, Netcracker, Nokia, and Telia Carrier