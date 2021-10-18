TelcoDR announces $1bn M&A fund to target public cloud

Acquired assets will be overseen and operated by Skyvera, a subsidiary of TelcoDR, which will provide communication service provider (CSP) customers with the software offerings they need on their public cloud journey. In addition, TelcoDR has announced the acquisition of a number of assets from telco software company Zephyrtel. These assets will be integrated into TelcoDR&rsquo…

Acquired assets will be overseen and operated by Skyvera, a subsidiary of TelcoDR, which will provide communication service provider (CSP) customers with the software offerings they need on their public cloud journey.

In addition, TelcoDR has announced the acquisition of a number of assets from telco software company Zephyrtel. These assets will be integrated into TelcoDR’s growing portfolio of telco software products and will be operated by Skyvera. Skyvera will provide customers of acquired companies ongoing support, product innovation, and a path to leverage public cloud-native software, allowing them to unlock all the benefits that this revolutionary technology provides.

Acquired customers will join an innovative membership program – the Skyvera Cloud Club – that gives them complimentary access to a continually growing library of telco enterprise software solutions. Customers’ current spend with Skyvera will automatically entitle them to an equal amount of Cloud Club credits that can be applied to each library offering, allowing them to rapidly and cost-effectively test and deploy new applications. This initiative further facilitates customers’ transition to the public cloud and ensures the benefits of this move are realized as quickly as possible.

Industry veteran Matt Taylor will lead Skyvera. He has worked across the globe for a combination of leading telecom start-ups and large enterprise software companies. His 25+ years of experience has been focused on growing complex enterprise software businesses by leading customers through their adoption of transformative solutions.

“I’m excited to bring a number of CSP customers into the Skyvera family,” said Taylor. “The inevitable shift of workloads to the public cloud is a big change for many in the telco sector, which has traditionally been slow moving and burdened by on-premise infrastructure and solutions. There’s now a growing appreciation of the power of the public cloud, but many CSPs lack the skills and support needed to achieve their transformation goals. Skyvera will provide this expertise, so telcos can maximize their returns from the public cloud.”

“With my Telco Transformation Fund, I’m building a library of software products purpose-built for the public cloud,” added Danielle Royston, TelcoDR founder and CEO, and telecom’s leading public cloud evangelist. “I’m thrilled to welcome the Zephyrtel customers to Skyvera, and I’m eager to continue to help accelerate CSPs’ move to the public cloud.”

