WCA finalists demonstrate innovation and excellence in telecoms

On the 26 October 2021 we will discover the winners of the 23rd annual World Communication Awards (WCA). And whilst it may be a cliché, its not the winning that counts. Every entry that has made the shortlist deserves to be celebrated as they represent the very best of the global telecom industry and more importantly has already made it past the rigorous scrutiny of our panel of more than seventy judges - recognisably expert and independent figures from across the world.



This year the panel is led by highly experienced telecom professional Marc Anné who said of the awards:

"It is a real global event covering contributions from telco related service providers and key vendors. The contributions are evaluated in depth and objectively arbitrated by a significant number of independent judges, well representing the various areas of our industry in terms of work experience, industry knowledge and proven track records."



Recognising the ongoing challenge posed by the pandemic and in particular restrictions on travel, this years awards will relinquish the traditional dinner in favour of a more relaxed presentation at the Business Design Centre in London after day one of the Total Telecom Congress. Many of the finalists will be present having spent the day listening to a fantastic line up of speakers at the conference.



If you have yet to obtain your ticket, there is still time - and if you work for a European operator or public sector organisation you can attend for free. Book your place on the website www.worldcommsawards.com



Now let's celebrate all of this years finalists - congratulations to you all.



THE 5G IMPLEMENTATION AWARD

Huawei Technologies World’s biggest 5G SA Core commercial network

JIO PLATFORMS

KT Corporation – The Amazing 5G

NTT

Telstra Corporation & Ericsson



B2B SERVICE OF THE YEAR

China Mobile Zhejiang & Huawei 5G Shared Private Network

Deutsche Telekom Global Business SD-WAN

KT's AI Smart Space

Orange Business Services - Cyberfiltre

PCCW Global’s Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection Platform

Singtel Liquid-X



BEST DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and SARP Group

Haier, China Mobile and Huawei – 5G Smart Factory

Orange Romania – YOXO

Sparkle

Swisscom’s Omni channel digital transformation with Accenture

Telstra Corporation & Ericsson

WINDTRE D Factor - Digital Transformation Programme



BEST NETWORK TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE

Airtel & Ericsson

CITIC Telecom CPC (CPC) TrueCONNECT Hybrid with AI

DriveNets Network Cloud

Indosat Ooredoo and Ericsson

KT's 5G Converged & Integrated Core

Turkcell Voice Network Transformation

Zain 5G Network Evolution with Huawei



THE ACCESS INNOVATION AWARD

Curvalux and Globe Telecom

Huawei DQ ODN

Huawei Home FTTR (Fiber to the Room)

Intel and Cohere

KT's GiGA Wi

Saudi Telecom Company (stc) Open Access



THE CLOUD NATIVE AWARD

China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei

JIO PLATFORMS

Telenor and Red Hat

Turkcell and Red Hat

Viettel vCloud



THE IOT INNOVATION AWARD

Aptilo IoT Connectivity Control Service

Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform

PCCW Global and Amber Group

Semtech LoRa Platform

Tata Communications

Telia Global IoT Connectivity



THE PLATFORM AWARD

KORE ConnectivityPro

PCCW Global - Console Connect

Smart Communications - GigaLife App

SONOC - Programmable APIs



THE SMART CITIES AWARD

China Telecom Global

KT Corporation – A New Alternative for Smart Cities

Viettel's Smart City model

ZARIOT secured SIMs



THE BEYOND CONNECTIVITY AWARD

Airtel Uganda and Comviva - Airtel Money Uganda

KORE Remote Patient Monitoring

Netgem TV & smart WiFi

PLDT Global Corporation – Free Bee

VOO



CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AWARD

Colt Technology Services

Global Connect

Orange Romania

Sparkle

Tata Communications

Telia Carrier

Telstra and Salesforce



THE SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD

Avaroa Cable - Connecting and transforming one of the remotest nations on earth

Indosat Ooredoo - IDCamp

Ncell Axiata Nepal

Orange Group - A Little Help

PLDT and Smart #NoLearnerLeftBehind

Polycab India



THE SUSTAINABLE IMPACT AWARD

The judges were looking for ambitious sustainability initiatives from the industry and felt that none of the entries matched up to their expectations. There will be no award made in this important category.



CRISIS RESPONSE AWARD

Airtel Uganda and Comviva

Amdocs

Content Guru

Ncell Axiata Limited

Ooredoo

Openreach



BEST OPERATOR IN AN EMERGING MARKET

Indosat Ooredoo

Ooredoo Myanmar

Orange

PLDT

Viettel Group



BEST WHOLESALE OPERATOR

Colt Technology Services

NTT

Orange International Carriers

Sparkle

Telia Carrier

Telin



OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

Colt Technology Services

Digicel

Gamma

Hyperoptic

Ooredoo

Star Telecom Company



PEOPLE & CULTURE AWARD

Hyperoptic

PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin)

TalkTalk Business



WOMEN IN TELECOMS AWARD

Ayesha Al Shoily – Ooredoo Oman

Dr. Silke Holtmanns – AdaptiveMobile Security

Elisabetta Romano – Sparkle

Katrina Luna-Abelarde – Smart Communications

Mary O’Neill – Nokia

Nadejda Papaernaia – AB Handshake Corporation

Regina Donato Dahlström – GlobalConnect



CEO OF THE YEAR

Ahmad Al-Neama – Indosat Ooredoo

Charlie Vogt – DZS

Keri Gilder – Colt Technology Services

Sukardi Silalahi – Telin



