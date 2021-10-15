WCA finalists demonstrate innovation and excellence in telecoms
By Rob Chambers, Total Telecom
Friday 15 October 21
On the 26 October 2021 we will discover the winners of the 23rd annual World Communication Awards (WCA). And whilst it may be a cliché, its not the winning that counts. Every entry that has made the shortlist deserves to be celebrated as they represent the very best of the global telecom industry and more importantly has already made it past the rigorous scrutiny of our panel of more than seventy judges - recognisably expert and independent figures from across the world.
This year the panel is led by highly experienced telecom professional Marc Anné who said of the awards:
"It is a real global event covering contributions from telco related service providers and key vendors. The contributions are evaluated in depth and objectively arbitrated by a significant number of independent judges…
"It is a real global event covering contributions from telco related service providers and key vendors. The contributions are evaluated in depth and objectively arbitrated by a significant number of independent judges, well representing the various areas of our industry in terms of work experience, industry knowledge and proven track records."
Recognising the ongoing challenge posed by the pandemic and in particular restrictions on travel, this years awards will relinquish the traditional dinner in favour of a more relaxed presentation at the Business Design Centre in London after day one of the Total Telecom Congress. Many of the finalists will be present having spent the day listening to a fantastic line up of speakers at the conference.
Now let's celebrate all of this years finalists - congratulations to you all.
THE 5G IMPLEMENTATION AWARD
Huawei Technologies World’s biggest 5G SA Core commercial network
JIO PLATFORMS
KT Corporation – The Amazing 5G
NTT
Telstra Corporation & Ericsson
B2B SERVICE OF THE YEAR
China Mobile Zhejiang & Huawei 5G Shared Private Network
Deutsche Telekom Global Business SD-WAN
KT's AI Smart Space
Orange Business Services - Cyberfiltre
PCCW Global’s Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection Platform
Singtel Liquid-X
BEST DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and SARP Group
Haier, China Mobile and Huawei – 5G Smart Factory
Orange Romania – YOXO
Sparkle
Swisscom’s Omni channel digital transformation with Accenture
Telstra Corporation & Ericsson
WINDTRE D Factor - Digital Transformation Programme
BEST NETWORK TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE
Airtel & Ericsson
CITIC Telecom CPC (CPC) TrueCONNECT Hybrid with AI
DriveNets Network Cloud
Indosat Ooredoo and Ericsson
KT's 5G Converged & Integrated Core
Turkcell Voice Network Transformation
Zain 5G Network Evolution with Huawei
THE ACCESS INNOVATION AWARD
Curvalux and Globe Telecom
Huawei DQ ODN
Huawei Home FTTR (Fiber to the Room)
Intel and Cohere
KT's GiGA Wi
Saudi Telecom Company (stc) Open Access
THE CLOUD NATIVE AWARD
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei
JIO PLATFORMS
Telenor and Red Hat
Turkcell and Red Hat
Viettel vCloud
THE IOT INNOVATION AWARD
Aptilo IoT Connectivity Control Service
Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform
PCCW Global and Amber Group
Semtech LoRa Platform
Tata Communications
Telia Global IoT Connectivity
THE PLATFORM AWARD
KORE ConnectivityPro
PCCW Global - Console Connect
Smart Communications - GigaLife App
SONOC - Programmable APIs
THE SMART CITIES AWARD
China Telecom Global
KT Corporation – A New Alternative for Smart Cities
Viettel's Smart City model
ZARIOT secured SIMs
THE BEYOND CONNECTIVITY AWARD
Airtel Uganda and Comviva - Airtel Money Uganda
KORE Remote Patient Monitoring
Netgem TV & smart WiFi
PLDT Global Corporation – Free Bee
VOO
CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AWARD
Colt Technology Services
Global Connect
Orange Romania
Sparkle
Tata Communications
Telia Carrier
Telstra and Salesforce
THE SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD
Avaroa Cable - Connecting and transforming one of the remotest nations on earth
Indosat Ooredoo - IDCamp
Ncell Axiata Nepal
Orange Group - A Little Help
PLDT and Smart #NoLearnerLeftBehind
Polycab India
THE SUSTAINABLE IMPACT AWARD
The judges were looking for ambitious sustainability initiatives from the industry and felt that none of the entries matched up to their expectations. There will be no award made in this important category.
CRISIS RESPONSE AWARD
Airtel Uganda and Comviva
Amdocs
Content Guru
Ncell Axiata Limited
Ooredoo
Openreach
BEST OPERATOR IN AN EMERGING MARKET
Indosat Ooredoo
Ooredoo Myanmar
Orange
PLDT
Viettel Group
BEST WHOLESALE OPERATOR
Colt Technology Services
NTT
Orange International Carriers
Sparkle
Telia Carrier
Telin
OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
Colt Technology Services
Digicel
Gamma
Hyperoptic
Ooredoo
Star Telecom Company
PEOPLE & CULTURE AWARD
Hyperoptic
PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin)
TalkTalk Business
WOMEN IN TELECOMS AWARD
Ayesha Al Shoily – Ooredoo Oman
Dr. Silke Holtmanns – AdaptiveMobile Security
Elisabetta Romano – Sparkle
Katrina Luna-Abelarde – Smart Communications
Mary O’Neill – Nokia
Nadejda Papaernaia – AB Handshake Corporation
Regina Donato Dahlström – GlobalConnect
CEO OF THE YEAR
Ahmad Al-Neama – Indosat Ooredoo
Charlie Vogt – DZS
Keri Gilder – Colt Technology Services
Sukardi Silalahi – Telin
