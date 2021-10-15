Deutsche Telekom with ONF marks a milestone in SD-RAN development

Deutsche Telekom and partners from the Open Networking Foundation (ONF) have taken a massive stride in software-defined RAN through a trial in Berlin.



Alex Choi, senior vice president of strategy and technology innovation at Deutsche Telekom said “The Berlin SD-RAN Open RAN Trial, is a momentous step towards realizing the vision of fully disaggregated and intelligent RAN, leveraging ONF’s leading open source RAN Intelligent Controller software platform. In addition to open fronthaul, this trial includes disaggregated RU/DU/CU units, and also vertically disaggregates the RIC and xApps according to SDN principles. Together, we are demonstrating the power of truly open RAN and ecosystem collaboration to accelerate innovation,”



The trial hosted by Deutsche Telekom is the first field trial implementing fully disaggregated open RAN solutions using ONF’s RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) software platform and integrates components from eight partners. The companies involved being: AirHop, Edgecore, Facebook, Foxconn, Intel, Radisys, Supermicro and Wiwynn. Additionally, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is participating by providing hardware and facilities out of the TIP Community Lab in Berlin, hosted by Deutsche Telekom.



“The SD-RAN Berlin trial with Deutsche Telekom is a significant industry milestone for open RAN. At ONF we are seeing tremendous interest from the mobile community for our open source implementation of the O-RAN architecture, and this trial demonstrates the maturity of the SD-RAN open source RIC and xApp development platform,” said Guru Parulkar, executive director of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF).



Deutsche Telekom will take part in a panel discussion "Open RAN: Cutting through the hype" at the Total Telecom Congress on the 26 October 2021 - Live in London. Check out the rest of the panel and sign up to attend at www.totaltele.com/congress