Nothing doing ear...yet
By Rob Chambers, Total Telecom
Thursday 14 October 21
Watch this space as the startup which sold 100,000 earbuds in two months plans its next move
Challenger consumer technology company Nothing, famed for the transparent earbud called Ear, has signalled its intention to move the brand into new product categories by raising $50M from strategic and private investors. They have further announced collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to use its Snapdragon® platform to power future tech products.
Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing was quoted as saying “The successful launch of our first product, ear, proved that there is room for a new challenger brand to emerge and disrupt today’s sea of sameness."
Nothing's objective is to create seamless connectivity between people and technology and believes working with Qualcomm is a step towards achieving this.
Enrico Salvatori, senior vice-president and president, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe said “By combining the power and efficiency of Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices, we are fostering the development of innovative products that are intended to benefit consumers and deliver richer, more immersive experiences.”
