Total Telecom Congress – live in London! A Day 1 teaser

Online events kept many of us going through the last 18-months, but whilst they have some advantages our experiences of getting back to live events confirm that you can’t beat face-to-face.



One of the regular highlights of the calendar, the Total Telecom Congress returns to the Business Design Centre on the 26-27 October 2021 and will once again coincide with the annual World Communication Awards. And whilst the ongoing restrictions caused by the pandemic will keep some of friends away, there will still be plenty of reason to plan your trip today.



The event’s extensive two-day agenda has been carefully curated to cover the most important topics and major challenges facing the global telecoms industry, bringing together leading experts from across the world to discuss global telecoms reimagined.



The event will include over 100 speakers, speaking across six streams, covering the issues at the core of the telecoms market: 5G, Cloud and Platforms, Customer, Telco Transformed, Telecoms for Good, and IoT. Plus don’t forget one the evening of day 1 we will reveal the winners of the 23rd annual World Communication Awards.



Let’s take a look at some of the key highlights from the Day 1 agenda at this year’s Total Telecom Congress.



Big name CXOs set the scene



The first day of the Total Telecom Congress agenda is packed with big names, but we start off with some of the most significant , giving their latest company updates and sharing their thoughts on telco’s role in the booming digital ecosystem.



A line up of brief presentations and fireside chats features Johan Wibergh, Group Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Group; Keri Gilder, CEO, Colt Technology Services;

Harmeen Mehta, Chief Digital & Innovation Officer, BT and Michael Trabbia, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Orange, before the four of them come together for our first panel of the day.



A trio of day 1 track highlights



Cloud & Platforms – The future is cloud-native

How are telcos switching to cloud first approaches and how is the merging of network and IT organisations changing the telco and what opportunities will it bring?



Speakers:

• Neil McRae, Chief Architect, BT

• Hrvoje Jerkovic, Core Network Director, Three UK

• Inbar Lasser Raab, Chief Marketing Officer, DriveNets

• Marcus Hacke, Founder & CTO, ngena

• Yesmean Luk, Principal Consultant, STL Partners [Moderator]



5G - Open RAN: Cutting through the hype?

Can Open RAN deliver on its huge promise? How can telcos capitalise on the Open RAN opportunity? And what are the benefits of automated, intelligent Open RAN networks.



Speakers:

• Peter Ledl, VP, Deutsche Telekom

• Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Senior Product Advisor 5G ONAP, Bell Canada

• Mona Jaber, Lecturer,Queen Mary University of London

• Dean Bubley, Founder, Disruptive Analysis



Closing Plenary - Reinterpreting the role of the telco in the ecosystem era

What role should the telco play in an era of complex communications ecosystems?

How do you build simplified platforms that enable new partners? How can organisational change support this new business model?



Speakers:

• Ahmed El Sayad, CIO & Global Director of Digital Engineering, Vodafone

• Nils Stamm, Chief Digital Officer, Deutsche Telekom

• Gavin Sheldon, MD, Technology Development, Liberty Global

• Andrew Collinson, Research Director, STL Partners [Moderator]



On top of this, don’t forget that the day rounds off with the World Communication Awards. We might not have a black-tie dinner this year, but we invite Congress attendees to join us for an evening of networking and celebration of excellence in global telecoms – check out the shortlist here



