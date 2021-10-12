German network regulator allows open access to last mile of Telekom’s fibre network

The drafted decision sets out a plan to end current regulation permitting Telekom’s sole access to the fibre network and allow other networks to operate under the same conditions.



The fairer access among all operators will meet an obligation of equal treatment under the Equivalence of Input rule.



This is a ‘big step’ and ‘the signal for Telekom to rapidly expand its fibre-optic network’, said president of the Federal Network Agency, Jochen Homann.



Homann expressed the regulator’s expectations of Telekom and its competitors to utilise the opening to a new market to drive their investments in fibre-optics.



The regulator will fully approve access to the last mile of Telekom’s fibre network over the next few years.



Juergen Gruetzne, managing director of the industry group VATM, described the regulator’s decision as a ‘paradigm shift in telecommunications regulation’, accelerating expansion of the network and cutting civil engineering costs.



The regulator’s announcement comes ahead of the Telecommunications Modernisation Act which will be established on 1 December and suggests the new framework will be applied immediately to increase fibre-optic expansion.



Deutsche Telekom is cooperating in this new proposal by first accommodating partner Telefonia on its fibre network infrastructure.



As well as extending its deal to deliver Telefonia’s high-speed broadband on the network for a further 10 years, Deutsche Telekom is enabling fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) to reach Telefonia customers.



‘Deutsche Telekom stands for open networks and cooperations’, said Dirk Wössner, CEO of Telekom Deutschland.



