Bulk Fiber Networks & WFN Strategies prioritise sustainability with new subsea cable

Bulk Fiber Networks and WFN Strategies have announced the start of a feasibility study for a possible new subsea cable project linking the Nordics and Canada.

The cable, due to be named Leif Erikson, will span 4,200km from southern Norway to Goose Bay in Atlantic-Canada. The system also includes plans to connect terrestrially to Montreal.

The Leif Erikson system will have a 100% renewable energy feed, making it the first trans-Atlantic cable system to be powered entirely by renewable energy.

“We are pleased to formally kick off the Leif Erikson project together with WFN,” said Peder Naerboe, Founder & Executive Chairman at Bulk. “WFN’s experience with submarine cable projects in the arctic regions as well as their determination to include Sustainability as a key element all through the project management makes them the ideal partner for us in a project like Leif Erikson.”

“We are excited to be working with Bulk in preparing the Feasibility Study for the Leif Erikson submarine cable project,” said WFN Strategies Managing Director, Wayne Nielsen. “Bulk Fiber Networks continues to demonstrate success in project execution and making sustainable digital infrastructure available for a rapidly expanding industry.”