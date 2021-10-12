Talking connectivity - Total Telecom interview with Nokia CEO UK&I

We caught up with Phil Siveter, CEO UK and Ireland at Nokia during this years Connected Britain, where Nokia were Diamond sponsor.



During this interview Phil shared his views on the relative Importance of fixed vs mobile connectivity and talked about 5G and in particular verticals that are showing strength in demonstrating proof of concept. He also touched on what's happening with 5G in manufacturing, including Nokia's own experience.



Finally Phil spoke about what a connected Britain means to him, addressing the digital divide and providing connectivity for all.







