Revenue from 5G services more than trebles in one year

The steady march of 5G has been illustrated by a new study from Juniper Research which claims the revenue operators generate from from 5G services will reach more than $600 billion by 2026. This is a gigantic leap from todays $73 billion but seems more achievable in the context that just one year ago global revenue from 5G services was only $20 billion.



However Juniper Research also claim that operators have some work to do. The growth of revenues will be driven by mobile data and forecasts that cellular data generated by 5G connections will rise to 1.5 million Petabytes globally by 2026 as users adopt 5G in areas such as mobile gaming and immersive reality.



Operators will need to increase network virtualisation and network orchestration, and focus on accelerated roll-out of fibre backhaul infrastructure if they are to reduce the threat of traffic congestion over 5G mobile broadband services.



Researcher, Dave Bowie remarked: “Given the varying requirements of these 5G use cases, network orchestration tools that enable the real-time management of network performance are key to providing a service that meets the demand of 5G subscribers and enable operators to fully maximise 5G service revenue.”



Juniper claim that by 2026 there will be 3.2 billion active mobile 5G connections globally with more than 50% of these in China and the Far East and the next largest concentration in Western Europe.



