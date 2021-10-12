Openreach partners with Prysmian Group to expand full fibre

Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, today announced an extension to its partnership with Openreach, the UK’s largest digital network business, with a new three-year contract. This is as Openreach follows an extended investment commitment by its parent, BT Group meaning that it’ll now build Full Fibre technology to a total of 25 million premises, including more than six million in the hardest…

Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, today announced an extension to its partnership with Openreach, the UK’s largest digital network business, with a new three-year contract. This is as Openreach follows an extended investment commitment by its parent, BT Group meaning that it’ll now build Full Fibre technology to a total of 25 million premises, including more than six million in the hardest-to-serve parts.

“Prysmian has been a partner with Openreach for over 50 years. This latest contract reflects the positive impact our working relationship has had on the UK’s digital networks infrastructure,” comments Marcello Del Brenna, CEO Prysmian Group UK. “The extension of our working relationship comes at a time where Prysmian is investing in telecommunications innovation to ensure our digital network partners have the cutting-edge solutions. We have also taken great steps forward with our sustainability effort, eliminating paper inclusions from our products and replacing them with digital solutions.”

Matthew Hemmings, MD for Fibre and Network Delivery at Openreach, said “Building a new broadband network across the UK is a hugely complex, nationwide engineering project – second only to HS2 in terms of investment. It will help level-up the UK because the impact of Full Fibre broadband stretches from increased economic prosperity

and international competitiveness, to higher employment and environmental benefits by enabling more home working and fewer commuting trips. We place huge importance in our partner network and seek long-term and strategic collaborations. Prysmian is a great example of this and this sustained partnership means we can benefit from its teams’ skills and innovation to help us build Full Fibre even further.”

Recently updated research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) shows that a nationwide Full Fibre network could turbocharge the economic bounce back from pandemic, levelling-up rural and urban communities, deliver up to £59 billion in increased productivity every year and enable a million people to get back

into employment.

In the framework of this renewed partnership, Openreach has recently undertaken a live trial using the double overblow installation method developed by Prysmian Group. This Karona installation technique enables the installation of high density optical fibre cable into pre-existing sub-ducted routes, already containing legacy cable. The trial took place at Stonehaven in Scotland. The cable used for the trial was Sirocco HD 144f with 5.0mm diameter, and the innovative installation method allowed to overblow 600mts of cable in less than 4 hours, increasing the capacity of the route to 432f. This installation technique was repeated at Bury St Edmunds, where a route of 730mts was successfully overblown in less than 4 hours.

Home and business owners can always check the very latest availability and plans for their post code using Openreach online fibre checker here www.openreach.com/fibre-broadband.

Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscriber to receive Total Telecom's daily newsletter here

Also in the news: