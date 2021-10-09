Oracle, TIM, and Noovle team up for Italian cloud services

Oracle, TIM (Telecom Italia) and Noovle, TIM Group’s cloud company, today announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement as part of a plan to offer multicloud services for enterprises and public sector organizations in Italy. Under the agreement, TIM Group plans to utilize advanced cloud infrastructure technologies to support its goal of advancing Italy’s digital modernization and establishing its position, through Noovle, as the market reference point for enterprise multicloud services in the country…

Oracle, TIM (Telecom Italia) and Noovle, TIM Group’s cloud company, today announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement as part of a plan to offer multicloud services for enterprises and public sector organizations in Italy.

Under the agreement, TIM Group plans to utilize advanced cloud infrastructure technologies to support its goal of advancing Italy’s digital modernization and establishing its position, through Noovle, as the market reference point for enterprise multicloud services in the country.

The three companies plan to bring their respective assets and expertise to develop and manage multicloud-architecture services for Italian enterprises. Noovle brings an extensive data center network in Italy, which has been developed to the highest technological, security and environmental standards in line with TIM Group’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. TIM provides an extensive sales network across the country, enabling the integration of cloud services with the Group’s ICT services portfolio—from IoT and 5G services to cybersecurity and advanced fixed and mobile connectivity services. Oracle brings its next-generation cloud infrastructure with its built-in security, superior performance and availability, which is ideally suited for mission-critical and cloud native workloads in large enterprise and public sector environments.

A collaborative model, which includes connecting major cloud providers’ platforms in a multicloud environment, will support public and private organizations in addressing the challenges of digital transformation through advanced multicloud services, enabling operational efficiency, lower costs, and high security standards. Oracle’s hybrid and multicloud strategy also aligns closely with TIM Group’s objectives in ensuring that all customer data is hosted in-country and customers have a cloud solution that meets their data sovereignty needs.

The companies today also announced that TIM has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as part of its multi-cloud strategy to migrate the Group’s mission-critical data management workloads to the public cloud.

In addition, TIM Group has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to optimize its finance and supply chain processes and help grow new revenue streams.

“The collaboration with Oracle is a key element for accelerating our Group’s transition to more flexible models and supporting the digitization of businesses and public administration. By adopting a multicloud model, we can enrich our offer of high value-added services, enabling our customers to promptly seize the best business opportunities while simultaneously improving efficiency. This partnership also broadens the portfolio of solutions brought to the market by Noovle along with other major cloud players, facilitating openness, interoperability and flexibility,” said Carlo d’Asaro Biondo, CEO, Noovle.

“We are pleased to be working with a major Italian operator in boosting digital innovation and the economic recovery of Italy. Oracle has a considerable footprint in highly-regulated and mission-critical enterprise and public sector environments, making us ideally suited to support customers with data-driven digital transformation objectives based on our secure and high-performing cloud,” said Fabio Spoletini, Senior Vice President, South Europe, Oracle.

Launched in January this year, Noovle SpA is TIM Group’s dedicated center of excellence for cloud and edge computing, with a focus on supplying bespoke multicloud services to TIM customers.



How will the shift to the cloud affect the Italian telecoms sector? Find out what the experts think at this year's How will the shift to the cloud affect the Italian telecoms sector? Find out what the experts think at this year's Connected Italy event

Also in the news: