Nokia and TDC NET upgrade fibre network across Denmark

Nokia today announced it has been selected as the sole supplier by TDC NET to connect more than one million homes and businesses in Denmark with PON fiber to ultra-broadband. Starting in Copenhagen, Odense, Aarhus and Alborg, XGS-PON is being implemented for selected existing customers as well as new fiber addresses.

As Denmark’s leading digital infrastructure partner, TDC NET has built an open network used by service providers to package broadband services to their own customers. In addition to providing a platform for residential broadband, TDC NET is moving towards a converged network that will use both GPON and XGS-PON technology for consumers and to support enterprises with ultra-broadband services. The single fibre access platform will allow TDC NET to streamline its service delivery and to increase revenues.

Michael Fränkle, Executive Vice President, Head of Technology at TDC NET said: “The demand for higher speeds is exponentially increasing. With Nokia’s ISAM FX converged platform we will be able to serve residential customers and enterprises from the same platform and deliver the Gigabit experience they need in their daily life and to run their business. Fiber deployment is a key contribution to our strategy. Nokia’s superior technology will play a key role in realizing this for the benefit of our customers.”

Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia said: “The Quillion chipset used in our access nodes enables high capacity, low latency and high precision synchronization which is especially crucial for 5G transport and which will be an important use-case for TDC NET’s deployment. We are incredibly proud to have been selected as the sole supplier for the GPON/XGS-PON network which has the potential to be upgraded for 25Gb/second systems.”

