The Connected Britain Award Winners 2021

For many people, the phrase ‘Connected Britain’ conjures up images of fibre cables being deployed in trenches, or mobile masts being erected in a local field. But it is so much more than that. Connecting Britain means bringing together the best technologies…

This year’s Connected Britain Awards saw a huge number of entries battle it out for the prestigious trophies across thirteen diverse categories, some familiar and some brand new this year. Sixteen venerable judges from across the industry deliberated long and hard in selecting the winners.

These were their winners…

Connected Britain Awards Winners 2021

The 5G Initiative Award - 5G RuralDorset

The Barrier Removal Award - 5G RuralDorset

Community Improvement Award - St Mungo’s

Digital Skills Award - St Mungo’s

Smart City Initiative Award - West Midlands 5G

The IoT Award - Norfolk County Council

The Fixed Wireless Access Award - Freshwave

The Sustainability Award - 5G RuralDorset

Project Rollout Award - CityFibre

The Full Fibre ISP Innovation Award - ITS Technology Group

B2B Service Provider of the Year - Glide

Digital Council of the Year - Sunderland City Council

Broadband Provider of the Year – Hyperoptic

Huge congratulations to all our worthy winners, all of whom demonstrated unique and impactful projects that directly contribute to creating a more Connected Britain. We look forward to seeing you all again next year.

