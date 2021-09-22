The Connected Britain Award Winners 2021

For many people, the phrase ‘Connected Britain’ conjures up images of fibre cables being deployed in trenches, or mobile masts being erected in a local field.
But it is so much more than that.
Connecting Britain means bringing together the best technologies…
Connecting Britain means bringing together the best technologies, the best strategies, and the best people, not only to build but to innovate, and ultimately create a better, brighter UK for everyone.
This year’s Connected Britain Awards saw a huge number of entries battle it out for the prestigious trophies across thirteen diverse categories, some familiar and some brand new this year. Sixteen venerable judges from across the industry deliberated long and hard in selecting the winners.
These were their winners…
Connected Britain Awards Winners 2021
The 5G Initiative Award - 5G RuralDorset
The Barrier Removal Award - 5G RuralDorset
Community Improvement Award - St Mungo’s
Digital Skills Award - St Mungo’s
Smart City Initiative Award - West Midlands 5G
The IoT Award - Norfolk County Council
The Fixed Wireless Access Award - Freshwave
The Sustainability Award - 5G RuralDorset
Project Rollout Award - CityFibre
The Full Fibre ISP Innovation Award - ITS Technology Group
B2B Service Provider of the Year - Glide
Digital Council of the Year - Sunderland City Council
Broadband Provider of the Year – Hyperoptic
Huge congratulations to all our worthy winners, all of whom demonstrated unique and impactful projects that directly contribute to creating a more Connected Britain. We look forward to seeing you all again next year.
To find out more about Connected Britain and the Connected Britain Awards, please visit our website
