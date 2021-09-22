Telefónica Tech and Alias Robotics launch cybersecurity lab for robots

Today, Telefónica Tech and Alias Robotics, a company specialising in cyber security for robots, have inaugurated the world's first laboratory dedicated exclusively to innovation in cyber security for robots, at the Wayra Innovation Hub in Munich. The launch of this lab, called CS4R (Cyber Security For Robots), is part of the integration of Alias Robotics within the investment portfolio of Telefonica Tech Ventures…

Today, Telefónica Tech and Alias Robotics, a company specialising in cyber security for robots, have inaugurated the world's first laboratory dedicated exclusively to innovation in cyber security for robots, at the Wayra Innovation Hub in Munich.

The launch of this lab, called CS4R (Cyber Security For Robots), is part of the integration of Alias Robotics within the investment portfolio of Telefonica Tech Ventures, announced in December 2020.

The German city of Munich is a strategic European hub for both Spanish companies. The CS4R laboratory will allow both companies to continue leading the booming industry sector of cyber security for robots, to approach potential local customers and, ultimately, to continue helping companies to face the next digital wave securely. Alias Robotics will be able to showcase and test its flagship product, the Robot Immune System (RIS), an advanced software solution that detects, prevents, protects and reports on threats affecting robots.

This lab will feature a variety of robots that are widely used in industry, such as collaborative robots, which interact directly with workers, conventional industrial robots and mobile robotic platforms.

In an environment where the use of industrial robots is becoming more and more important by making processes more efficient, Telefónica Tech, with its alliance with Alias Robotics, positions itself as a pioneer in the field of cyber security for robots and as a leader in the sector to work with and protect its customers against possible cyber attacks.

According to Vicente Segura, head of OT security at Telefónica Tech, "industry is undergoing an unprecedented digital transformation process in which all systems, including robots, must incorporate the most advanced security mechanisms. Cyber security for robots helps companies avoid production stoppages due to attacks, which can lead to significant financial losses and reputational damage".

According to Alexander Arriola, CEO of Alias Robotics, "the factory of the future will be a space where all devices are connected and where humans and robots work closely together in the workplace, which is why more and more customers are choosing to improve their cyber security posture for robots". He adds: "According to the World Economic Forum, by 2025, humans and machines are expected to share work equally".

Also in the news:

The fibre at the heart of “building a better Britain”

Airtel to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 50% over next decade

Connected Britain: More than just the rollout of full fibre and 5G