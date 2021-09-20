Virgin Media taps Plume for smart home services across the UK

Virgin Media is working with smart home provider, Plume, to make its HomePass smart home service available to all UK households – even those areas not yet covered by the ultrafast broadband provider’s network. HomePass works with all internet service providers and uses cloud-controlled adaptive WiFi pods to create a self-optimising WiFi network throughout the home. Offering features unrivalled by other internet service providers, the service brings together device security, in-home motion sensing, device management and parental controls in one place…

Virgin Media is working with smart home provider, Plume, to make its HomePass smart home service available to all UK households – even those areas not yet covered by the ultrafast broadband provider’s network.

HomePass works with all internet service providers and uses cloud-controlled adaptive WiFi pods to create a self-optimising WiFi network throughout the home. Offering features unrivalled by other internet service providers, the service brings together device security, in-home motion sensing, device management and parental controls in one place, all while improving WiFi coverage and performance.

HomePass provides a number of smart home features, including motion awareness, and provides real-time alerts if unexpected movement is detected around the home. The system does not rely on intrusive cameras but instead works by monitoring disturbances in the WiFi signal.

HomePass is also designed to help keep users and connected devices safe from unwanted ads, hacks or threats, including the seven most frequent types of cyber-attacks. It will alert users when connected devices such as smart speakers, baby monitors or doorbells exhibit unusual behaviour such as trying to connect to new unknown connections – and put at-risk devices in quarantine to keep customers’ home network and sensitive information safe.

From the central HomePass app, users can manage all devices connected to their network, change settings and permissions, and create custom WiFi passwords for guests with just a tap.

And with parental controls, users can set up individual profiles and personalise the experience for everyone in the house – giving parents the option to freeze kids’ devices after bedtime, for example.

Stronger in-home WiFi

HomePass uses cutting-edge technology to create a unique self-optimising WiFi ecosystem bespoke to each household. A cloud-controlled network extends in-home WiFi coverage which constantly adapts and evolves.

This ensures the best in-home coverage for all connected devices and applications all of the time, regardless of where in the home they are being used and what they are doing.

Pods can be simply placed throughout the home and will automatically optimise performance and speed in each room for each device. They can also be unplugged and moved to any location in the home, hassle free. No engineer visits are required, set up takes minutes and customers can use the pods with any internet service provider.

Sigrid van den Houte, Director of Products & Propositions (Fixed & FMC), said:

“By teaming up with Plume, we’re able to offer a smarter, faster, and safer WiFi experience to everyone – even people living in areas where our services aren't yet available. With HomePass’ plug and play pods and host of smart home features, we’re excited to be transforming WiFi in homes around the country.”

Christian Constant, Chief Direct Business Officer at Plume, said:

“Plume is thrilled to partner with Virgin Media to bring the UK smarter, safer, and more reliable home connectivity with HomePass. Now, everyone in the UK can benefit from whole-home WiFi, intelligent device security, personalised parental controls, guest access and motion sensing, even if they are not Virgin Media broadband subscribers.”

Virgin Media launched its Intelligent WiFi Plus service this year which has transformed in-home WiFi by combining faster speeds with more reliable connectivity. This offers customers WiFi speeds up to three times faster in more locations in the home.

HomePass is available for an annual charge of £99 and comes with one SuperPod as standard. Additional pods are available starting at £99 each. HomePass is available now at https://get.plume.com/virginmedia/

