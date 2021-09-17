Vivo and Nokia start 5G tests in Rio de Janeiro: Report

Brazilian telecom operator Vivo announced that it has initiated 5G tests in the 26 GHz frequency band in partnership with Finnish vendor Nokia, as per local media reports. The trials are scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro in Vivo’s laboratory in Barra da Tijuca and two sites located in Barra and Recreio dos Bandeirantes.



Vivo stated that the aim of this 5G testing is to explore which services may be developed using this frequency, including Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) or applications designed for the business world. Brazilian telecommunications regulator Anatel issued a specific license to make testing of 5G in the 26 GHz band possible.



“Tests are important for us to assess the performance and maturity of the technology and also what types of services can be launched, both for the B2B market and for end-consumers,” stated Elmo Matos, Director of Network Planning, Vivo.



It looks like Brazil’s 5G spectrum auction could be further delayed after Moisés Queiroz Moreira, Director at Anatel, said that more time is needed to analyze the draft notice. The Brazilian government was hoping the regulator would approve the notice this week and launch the auction in October. However, the 5G spectrum auction will now occur in early November, as per Leonardo de Morais, President, Anatel.



“These points, which mainly involve the Pais project (Amazon Integrated and Sustainable Program) and the construction of the government network, must be addressed, or at least debated and justified, with a possible need to carry out further steps with the ministry, in order to bring greater security to the decision to be made,” Moreira said in a press release.



Deployment of 5G technology is likely to boost growth in the Brazilian economy. According to a study by Nokia and Omdia, it will support industries such as ICT, government, manufacturing, services, agriculture and retail, bringing a US$1.216 trillion economic impact and an increase in productivity of US$3.08 trillion.



