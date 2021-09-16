The EllaLink Revolution

Philippe Dumont, CEO of EllaLink spoke to Total Telecom at Submarine Networks EMEA earlier this month. It’s been a busy year for the EllaLink team with the EllaLink subsea cable…

It’s been a busy year for the EllaLink team with the EllaLink subsea cable, spanning from Brazil to Portugal, going into service earlier this summer after 2 and a half years of construction. Philippe spoke about the success of the launch, how they’re working with customers as they enter the next phase of the project and where EllaLink fits into the global submarine cable market.

Philippe also shared his predictions for the next 10 years naming Africa as one of the biggest growth regions and describing how EllaLink’s positioning on the Iberian Peninsula will play an important role in supporting this future growth.

Watch the interview in full below.