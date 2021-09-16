Connected Britain continues… A Day 2 teaser

Day 2 of the UK’s leading connectivity conference will no doubt welcome a few attendees with sore heads after a busy evening of networking at the Connected Britain Awards.



But there’s no time to rest as another packed day kicks off with some outstanding keynotes and a plethora of engaging speakers in the tracks.



If you haven’t grabbed a ticket yet, there’s still time as Connected Britain 2021 is next week, returning to the Business Design Centre in London on 21–22 September – live and in person!



Even better, if you work for a UK consumer facing telco or the UK public sector, you can come for free. For more information about the event’s comprehensive agenda and to book your place, please visit our website.



Let’s take a look at some of the key highlights from the Day 2 agenda at this year’s Connected Britain.



Keynotes in the spotlight

If you thought the first day of Connected Britain’s agenda was packed then you might expect less from Day 2 – but that’s certainly not the case.



The morning will begin with Clive Selley, CEO, Openreach, Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre, Paul Norris, Executive Chair, Building Digital UK, DCMS and Phil Eayres, Chief Strategy Officer, TalkTalk – all of whom join a panel discussion on how full fibre broadband will ‘level-up’ the UK moderated by Phil Siveter, CEO UK&I, Nokia.



Then after the networking break the agenda splits into no less than seven tracks with highlights including:



Smart Britain: Planning for the future: connectivity & the property sector

This explores the role of broadband as the 4th utility and how to ensure every new build has access to gigabit connectivity, as well as how to cope with the increased connectivity requirements of flexible working during the pandemic

• Rich Robinson, MD, Grain Connect

• David Hardman, Managing Director, Bruntwood SciTech - Birmingham

• Craig Jones, UK Telecoms Business Development Manager, Emtelle

• Michael Philpott, Research Director, Service Provider - Consumer, Omdia

• Moderator: Lorne Mitchell, MD, Objective Designers



Connected Utilities: Delivering next generation utilities infrastructure with enhanced connectivity

In this discussion we explore how fibre and 5G benefit the utilities sector, new technologies and the role of partnerships between the telecom & utilities sectors

• Martin Jackson, Head of IS Strategy, Architecture & Product Management, Northumbrian Water

• Graham Lunt, Head of Connected Assets, Thames Water

• Tony Sceales, Head of 5G Programme, DCMS

• Chris Cartwright, Head of Critical Infrastructure, Capita

• Moderator: Ian Adkins, Principal, Analysys Mason



Connected Society: Bridging the digital

Looking at how to ensure that no one gets left behind in the digital era and strategies for delivering accessible and inclusive digital public services

• Penny Syddall, Digital Skills & Adoption Manager, Dorset Council

• Adam Micklethwaite, Director of Digital Social Inclusion, Good Things Foundation

• Chris Millington, Managing Director, Emporia Telecom

• Moderator: Jason Legget, Regional Partnership Director & City Manager, CityFibre



Plus there’s loads more away from the conference rooms including our startup zone and more than 100 exhibitors to meet!



Make sure you don’t miss out. The event takes place at the Business Design Centre in London on 21–22 September and it’s not too late to get your tickets! Book your place now.