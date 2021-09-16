Vodafone Oman Selects Netcracker Digital BSS To Support Mobile Network Launch

Netcracker Technology announced today a strategic partnership with Vodafone Oman, the newly formed mobile network in the Sultanate of Oman. Vodafone is one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies and has partner operations with mobile networks in 41 countries.



Vodafone Oman will deploy Netcracker Digital BSS, a highly configurable and flexible solution that enables fast time-to-market while offering a rich digital customer experience, as the foundation of Vodafone’s BSS2Cloud initiative.



By reducing time-to-market for new services and enabling more visibility and control over customer management, the cloud BSS offering accelerates onboarding and service delivery capabilities and will introduce new opportunities for Vodafone Oman’s customers, including a personalized, best-in-class customer engagement across all digital channels.



“We selected Netcracker’s cloud-based Digital BSS solution because of its industry-proven ability to monetize innovative services with superior customer experience,” said Stelios Savvides, Chief Technical Officer at Vodafone Oman.



“In the rapidly evolving digital economy, BSS in the cloud will enable greater automation and speed, both of which are critical for operators to differentiate themselves from the competition,” said Benedetto Spaziani, General Manager at Netcracker. “We look forward to helping Vodafone Oman succeed with this massive endeavor as it continues to evolve and transform in an ever-changing market.”

