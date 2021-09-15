Maximising subsea cable capacity with Infinera

Total Telecom caught up with Geoff Bennett, Director of Solutions & Technology for Infinera at this month’s Submarine Networks EMEA …

Total Telecom caught up with Geoff Bennett, Director of Solutions & Technology for Infinera at this month’s Submarine Networks EMEA – one of the first in-person events for the industry since 2020.

Despite the huge challenges of the global pandemic, the subsea cable industry has done a remarkable job of responding to the surge in demand for capacity around the world. Geoff discusses how the industry has successfully navigated the past 18 months and successfully met demand.

Geoff also shares his insights into the industry’s future growth, the benefits of spectrum sharing and how the latest technologies such as ICE6 are ensuring that the maximum capacity possible can be extracted from both new and legacy cables.

Watch the interview in full below.