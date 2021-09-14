Third quarter of 2021 looks bullish for majority semiconductor providers: IC Insights

The semiconductor industry is likely to record massive growth in the third quarter due to crippling semiconductor shortage across the world.



In its recent compilation of the sales growth expectations for the top 25 semiconductor providers, IC Insights has revealed that the third quarter of 2021 will bode well for most players. Together, the top 15 semiconductor companies are forecast to record 7% growth in Q3 2021, according to IC Insights.



With the holiday season in the last quarter, semiconductor sales are expected to see strong growth through the end of the year. This is in line with IC Insights’ current forecast of worldwide semiconductor sales going up by 24% this year.



TSMC, the global market leader in the chip industry, expects its sales in Q3 to climb 11%. Furthermore, IC Insights believes it will see another 4% rise in Q4. These numbers indicate that the company will witness year on year growth of 24% in 2021. This would be the second consecutive year TSMC will see phenomenal growth after its staggering 31% increase in sales in 2020.



Coming to AMD, the 11th largest semiconductor company, in Q2 2021, the company anticipates its sales will rise 6% in Q3. This means that AMD expects to register an enormous 60% surge in sales for the year.



On the other hand, Sony is estimated to see a 34% increase in sales growth on one end, while Intel is expected to see a 3% decline on the other end.



The IC Insights forecasts a 13% increase in the sale of Apple's custom processors and devices for internal use. On the other hand, Qualcomm is expected to post a growth of 12%, and Kioxia will see 11% growth, owing to the strong demand for memory in the datacentre servers, enterprise computing, 5G smartphones and other related infrastructure. The three major memory IC suppliers, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron, are expected to record 10% growth.



The third quarter does not paint a rosy picture for all providers. Texas Instruments, for example, is guiding for flat sales results. Intel, the second-largest semiconductor supplier globally, is expected to see a decline of 3% in Q3. This will put its 2021 sales at a negative 1%, which is in contrast to the overall robust performance by the semiconductor industry.



